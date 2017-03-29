Advertising

An anonymous modern day hero has invented a robot that prints and burns Donald Trump's tweets. Finally! Every day I have had to print out every single tweet on my ancient printer that takes an hour to turn on. Then I have to burn them individually and, frankly, I'm exhausted. And now I can rest.

The robot made its first appearance on Twitter yesterday morning, in response to Trump tweeting this:

Watch @foxandfriends now on Podesta and Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017



Enter robot:

I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/AfXAGudig8 — Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017

Isn't it enchanting? It's like art in motion. I could watch this robot work for hours. And it seems like I might have to. Because Donald Trump keeps tweeting. And the robot keeps burning them.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017



I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/ljJEK93eHN — Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/sGBS89U3st — Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017

The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017



I burned your tweet. pic.twitter.com/wgmlF2YgeF — Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017

The failing @NYTimes would do much better if they were honest! https://t.co/ATy8R3knS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

That's right, this heroic, tireless robot is burning every single Trump tweet.

But that's not all it does! Sometimes it tweets at comedians.

Trump scraps federal climate change rules. Some day history will look back at this day and think nothing because we will all be dead. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 28, 2017



@portlandmercury I am a robot that automatically prints and burns trump's tweets — Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017

He didn't want his eardrums *atomized* by the loudest boo in history. https://t.co/DWFp4oTiUK — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 28, 2017

@ABC7John I am a robot that automatically prints and burns trumps tweets. — Burned Your Tweet (@burnedyourtweet) March 28, 2017

This robot is like an overeager college grad that can't stop giving out their resume at inappropriate times, and you have to admire its ambition. Get out there, young robot that prints and burns Trump's tweets. The world is yours.

