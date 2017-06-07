The old white guys are at it again. During Wednesday's Senate Intelligence hearing, two male Republican senators tried to shush Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein, if you'll remember, is the man whose memo was initially given as the reason President Donald Trump fired former FBI head James Comey.
Harris asked Rosenstein a yes or no question about whether he’d write a letter giving Robert Mueller, the special counsel who will lead the investigation into any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the independence to investigate without the any possible bias from Rosenstein.
According to Slate, Harris was first interrupted by Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who asked committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) to stop Harris' questioning. Well, Rosenstein continued to skirt around answering Harris' question, and this time it was Burr who interrupted her, using his authority as chair to demand that she “extend the courtesy for questions to get answered." So, because she's a woman, her line of aggressive questioning was seen as rude.
As you can imagine, a lot of people were not too pleased about a woman being scolded when her male counterparts were not. Even Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who had also questioned Rosenstein, pointed that out.
Remember when Mitch McConnell (R-KY) silenced Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)? Yeah, that didn't work out so well for him, with "Nevertheless, she persisted" becoming a feminist anthem.
Twitter had a lot to say about Kamala Harris being shushed, too.
Sooner or later, powerful women will start getting the respect they deserve. Probably later. But still! It will happen.