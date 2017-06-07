Advertising

The old white guys are at it again. During Wednesday's Senate Intelligence hearing, two male Republican senators tried to shush Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein, if you'll remember, is the man whose memo was initially given as the reason President Donald Trump fired former FBI head James Comey.

Harris asked Rosenstein a yes or no question about whether he’d write a letter giving Robert Mueller, the special counsel who will lead the investigation into any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the independence to investigate without the any possible bias from Rosenstein.

Advertising

According to Slate, Harris was first interrupted by Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who asked committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) to stop Harris' questioning. Well, Rosenstein continued to skirt around answering Harris' question, and this time it was Burr who interrupted her, using his authority as chair to demand that she “extend the courtesy for questions to get answered." So, because she's a woman, her line of aggressive questioning was seen as rude.

Advertising

As you can imagine, a lot of people were not too pleased about a woman being scolded when her male counterparts were not. Even Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who had also questioned Rosenstein, pointed that out.

.@SenKamalaHarris was getting facts onto the record. I was not interrupted by @senatorburr when I asked tough questions. She was. https://t.co/gRJiUGUQny — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 7, 2017

Remember when Mitch McConnell (R-KY) silenced Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)? Yeah, that didn't work out so well for him, with "Nevertheless, she persisted" becoming a feminist anthem.

Advertising

Twitter had a lot to say about Kamala Harris being shushed, too.

Sen. Kamala Harris is an ex-prosecutor. She knows what she's doing. No white guy from North Carolina will shut her up. #SenateIntelHearing pic.twitter.com/FwmoaRkplt — Darris Thomas (@thomasdaris2015) June 7, 2017

.@KamalaHarris isn't "courteous"...hmm..

There's a commonality to the people the Trump regime/@GOP attack..can't quite put my finger on it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vGzTrimOKw — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 7, 2017

Kamala Harris was told to be more "courteous" in her questioning at the Senate Intel Hearing. Next thing she'll be told to "smile more" 😡 — Jessie May (@PhilanTopic) June 7, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris, representing the world's 6th largest economy, was hushed by a male colleague in a televised hearing. Are you kidding me? — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 7, 2017

Advertising

LRT: Those old white men were SO disrespectful to Sen. Kamala Harris. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) June 7, 2017

Yeah, these dudes are trying to talk down Sen. Kamala Harris and she is not going for it. At all. — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) June 7, 2017

They just treated Kamala Harris like a piece of trash — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) June 7, 2017

. @KamalaHarris, former prosecutor, wants her questions answered...like it happens in courtroom...you get to get your questions answered. — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 7, 2017

Advertising

I'm very into this hair flip Kamala Harris just gave in response to these Republicans hissing because they can't take. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 7, 2017

Sooner or later, powerful women will start getting the respect they deserve. Probably later. But still! It will happen.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.