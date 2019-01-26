People can't stop roasting Roger Stone's tattoo of Richard Nixon. Yes, you read that correctly.

You might've heard that yesterday, Trump advisor Roger Stone was indicted. This legal action was the latest in a string that spells almost-certain doom for President Trump re: alleged Russian collusion. While Twitter was celebrating the news, a curious image started making the rounds: a tattoo of Richard Nixon on Roger Stone's back. Was it a Photoshop joke/hoax, as I first assumed? Nope. It's 100% real, and people can't stop talking about it. I wasn't the only one who couldn't believe her beautiful, hazel-colored eyes (positive self-talk!).
Once it was established that Stone indeed had Richard Nixon's face inked on his back, the Internet couldn't help itself. His @ss got roasted.
Stone's inspired me to finally get that Rod Blagojevich tramp stamp I've been considering all these years. Life is short. Get a disgraced politician's face tattooed on your body, babe.