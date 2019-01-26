People can't stop roasting Roger Stone's tattoo of Richard Nixon. Yes, you read that correctly.

Pamela Ross
Jan 26, 2019@8:20 PM
You might've heard that yesterday, Trump advisor Roger Stone was indicted. This legal action was the latest in a string that spells almost-certain doom for President Trump re: alleged Russian collusion. While Twitter was celebrating the news, a curious image started making the rounds: a tattoo of Richard Nixon on Roger Stone's back. Was it a Photoshop joke/hoax, as I first assumed? Nope. It's 100% real, and people can't stop talking about it. I wasn't the only one who couldn't believe her beautiful, hazel-colored eyes (positive self-talk!).

Once it was established that Stone indeed had Richard Nixon's face inked on his back, the Internet couldn't help itself. His @ss got roasted.

Stone's inspired me to finally get that Rod Blagojevich tramp stamp I've been considering all these years. Life is short. Get a disgraced politician's face tattooed on your body, babe.

