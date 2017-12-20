Rosie O’Donnell accidentally committed a felony on Twitter.

In America, corporations are people, but people aren't corporations.
Rosie O'Donnell, comedian and subject of Donald Trump's Twitter ire before it was cool, accidentally committed a felony on Twitter Tuesday night. As the Senate was just about to vote on their tax bill that gives tax breaks to millionaires at the expense of the working and middle classes, O'Donnell decided to do what corporations do and offer seemingly moderate senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake cash in exchange for their votes.
Well it appears that O'Donnell made a YUGE mistake in actually stating her intention out loud, because bribery is illegal under federal law.
According to 18 U.S. Code §201(b):
Whoever—
(1)directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official or person who has been selected to be a public official, or offers or promises any public official or any person who has been selected to be a public official to give anything of value to any other person or entity, with intent—
(A) to influence any official act; or
(B) to influence such public official or person who has been selected to be a public official to commit or aid in committing, or collude in, or allow, any fraud, or make opportunity for the commission of any fraud, on the United States; or
(C) to induce such public official or such person who has been selected to be a public official to do or omit to do any act in violation of the lawful duty of such official or person;
…shall be fined under this title or not more than three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, whichever is greater, or imprisoned for not more than fifteen years, or both, and may be disqualified from holding any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.
Conservatives on Twitter have decided to care about the law in this case, and have started the "Lock her up!" chants.
While others can see right through the selective outrage.
In the end, O'Donnell's bribe didn't even work, as the bill passed 51-48 on partisan lines.
Girl, next time you want to bribe a public official, you gotta think ahead, and form a super PAC.