Rosie O’Donnell accidentally committed a felony on Twitter.

In America, corporations are people, but people aren't corporations.

Rosie O'Donnell, comedian and subject of Donald Trump's Twitter ire before it was cool, accidentally committed a felony on Twitter Tuesday night. As the Senate was just about to vote on their tax bill that gives tax breaks to millionaires at the expense of the working and middle classes, O'Donnell decided to do what corporations do and offer seemingly moderate senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake cash in exchange for their votes.

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake



if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH



DM me susan

DM me jeff



no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

susan - 2 million dollars cash

call if u want to negotiate



do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins



woman - mother - grandmother - sister - daughter

u have betrayed us all



dear god

ask for forgiveness

redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Well it appears that O'Donnell made a YUGE mistake in actually stating her intention out loud, because bribery is illegal under federal law.

According to 18 U.S. Code §201(b):