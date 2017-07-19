Advertising

America's right-wing is manly, tough, and virulently in favor of free speech -- even if it hurts your feelings or is absurdly racist/anti-Semitic or perhaps involves encouraging people to consider "Second Amendment Remedies" should they not get their way. Right up until someone asks them to change their seat on a plane, disagrees with them about something, or tweets a link to a satirical online "game" in which one gently pushes Donald Trump off of a cliff, over and over and over again.

And so it was, when Rosie O'Donnell did just that.

Woah, can you even believe that? I can, because I have seen many people tweet links to that site. It's rather cathartic, frankly. But in the hands of Rosie O'Donnell? Obviously a major threat to national security, for which she should go to jail.

Others thought that the online game provided literal instructions for killing Donald Trump.

Sean Hannity -- or whoever writes the blogs on his website -- was very upset!

Anti-Trump actress/comedian Rosie O'Donnell is at it again. On Saturday, the rabid-leftist shared an online video game entitled "Push Trump Off A Cliff Again." As you can guess, the point of the game is fairly simple--to send the president off of a cliff. This isn't the first time Rosie has taken to social media to share heinous anti-Trump content. In November of 2016, Rosie shared an online video that suggested that Barron Trump, the president's youngest son, has autism. After coming under fire for the video, O'Donnell apologized to both Barron and his mother, Melania Trump. We're not holding our breath for an apology this time around.

Oh, but could you please though? Frankly, all of us over there are still waiting for our apologies from the conservatives who called Chelsea Clinton "The White House Dog" and said equally horrifying things about Amy Carter's looks. Oh! Or that time that Sean Hannity himself decided to berate Sasha and Malia for daring to go on vacation for spring break. Or that time Sean Spicer said it was so unfair of the media to criticize a GOP staffer for saying terrible things about them.



Others cried out about how terribly unfair it was that people were so mean to Trump over calling Rosie O'Donnell a fat pig, and that the liberal media probably wouldn't even get mad about this!

And some wondered what would have been said if someone had done this to Obama!

Oh, DeplorableAgentMom, don't you know? An online game in which one simply let Obama walk off a cliff would have been adorably quaint in comparison to the shit people actually pulled while he was in office. Burning effigies, eagerly watching rodeo clowns get mauled while dressed up like him, fairly constant threats by "patriotic Americans" like Superlawyer Larry Klayman to perform a "citizen's arrest" on him, and various other flights of whimsy.



Not to mention fun moments like this!

Yes, those years sure were something!



For those out there who are still pretty sure that a former daytime talkshow host and star of A League of Their Own is going to legitimately push Donald Trump off of an actual cliff? I suggest you relax and rest easy. Until they start painting cliffs in gold leaf, that man is probably not going to go out walking on one anytime soon anyway.



Also, maybe, learn to take a joke?

