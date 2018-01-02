Remember Roy Moore's Jewish attorney? Even he didn't vote for Roy Moore.

Although we've thankfully left the Alabama Senate election back in 2017, one more detail has emerged that will keep us laughing all through the next 12 months.

You may remember when, in some sort of ill-begotten plea for voters, Roy Moore's wife Kayla gave a speech about how "one of [their] attorneys is a Jew." The very odd and not convincingly non-anti-Semitic speech gave rise to an anonymous internet celebrity: Roy Moore's supposed Jewish lawyer.

More recently, we learned that said lawyer is reportedly part of the reason why Moore lost the election: He voted for Doug Jones. A reporter at the Jewish Daily Forward seized the moment in the sun to find the lawyer. And guess what? He's a friend of Doug Jones.

"All jokes aside, the Jewish attorney comment drew national attention to our reality. In Alabama, Jewishness is strange and delicate, and the Jewish attorney, by merit of his mention, has come to represent all the Jews of the state," wrote Liz Brody.

She found Richard Jaffe, a lawyer who is "considered one of the national defense bar’s top lawyers, with a license to practice law in three states and in Washington." Another report from the Washington Examiner claims that Jaffe isn't just a friend of Jones', he is also a supporter.