Alabama politician Roy Moore accused of sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Roy Moore, the uber conservative Republican currently running for Senate in Alabama, is facing allegations of sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, the Washington Post reports. Leigh Corfman, 53, told the Post that she met Moore, now 70, outside a courtroom in 1979. He offered to watch her while her mother went inside for a custody hearing, and got her phone number. Days later he reportedly picked her up around the corner from her house and took her to the woods, where he kissed her and told her she was "pretty."

That wasn't the end of it. Corfman and Moore (who was endorsed in the primary runoff by former White House chief of staff and all-around terrible person Steve Bannon) allegedly met up a second time, when he took off her shirt and pants and his own clothes, and then touched her over her panties and bra. Corfman claims he also directed her hand to touch him over his underwear. She told the Post, “I wanted it over with — I wanted out. Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

Two people who were childhood friends of Corfman told the Post that she said she was "seeing an older man," and one said she named Moore. Corfman also told her mother more than 10 years later, when Moore, was becoming a well-known judge.

One example of his rising prominence was a divorce case in the 1990s, in which he barred a mother having an affair with another woman from seeing her children unsupervised based on his belief that the "minor children will be detrimentally affected by [her] present lifestyle," per CNN. Interesting how much less he allegedly seems to care about minors being affected negatively when he's not in court.