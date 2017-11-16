Roy Moore boldly challenged Mitch McConnell on Twitter. One hilarious issue.

Alabama politician Roy Moore has now been accused by a total of nine women of "inappropriate sexual behavior" after a report by the Washington Post last week detailed the account of a woman who says the then 32-year-old Moore assaulted her when she was 14.

In the wake of the allegations, most of which accuse the politician of sexual advances on teenagers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Moore to drop out of the race for Alabama Senator. In response, he issued the following tweet.

See if you can spot the problem.

Dear Mitch McConnell,



Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Poor choice of words, indeed. It led immediately to that special sound unique to Twitter, the clamoring of thousands of people making the same observation at once. And the internet screamed back:

Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017