Alleged pedophile Roy Moore is holding a rally for women this morning and Twitter can't stop LOL'ing.

Alabama judge and alleged pedophile Roy Moore is holding a "Women for Moore" (wow, that slogan) rally Friday morning. That should go well for the Alabama GOP Senate hopeful. ICYMI, Moore, 70, has been accused of sexual misconduct with a number of underage girls when he was in his 30s.

Roy Moore to hold "Women for Moore" rally outside Alabama state capitol https://t.co/cBjhrGPC9J pic.twitter.com/cQ2QyF6Zxk — The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2017

The "Women for Moore" press conference is supposed to consist of his female supporters speaking on his behalf, attesting to his "upstanding character." The announcement was posted on Facebook by Moore's wife, Kayla, and encourages Moore's supporters to "join women from the state of Alabama who know Judge Roy Moore and have the courage to stand with him and his family against salacious accusations of s*xual misconduct." Yes, the word "sexual" is actually censored.

As you can imagine, Twitter finds the idea of a man who's been accused of dating teenagers holding a rally for women hilarious.

No one over 16 is allowed to attend. — Jerry Critter (@JerryCritter) November 17, 2017

*alcohol will be provided — Chris (@Awesomenessly00) November 17, 2017

I notice it's not on a school night... — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) November 17, 2017