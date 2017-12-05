Watch: Roy Moore spokesperson points out that there are some children he DIDN'T molest.

Today's Kellyanne Conway Award for Most Batsh*t, Desperate Defense of An Alleged Sexual Predator goes to Jane Porter, a spokesperson for Roy Moore, an alleged child molester who the Republican party officially supports.
Yesterday, The Washington Post published another account from a woman who had a relationship with the Senate candidate while she was in her teens and he was in his thirties. “That’s the age I was when I dated Roy Moore, because my braces were off,” one woman tells the Post, pointing to her old yearbook that Moore signed.
But Moore's spokesperson would like to point out that while there are eight women who Moore pursued while they were underage, there are also dozens of former kids that Moore didn't hit on.
It's something you can totally imagine Kellyanne Conway saying about Donald Trump's twenty accusers.
Porter also made comments about CNN host Poppy Harlow's unborn baby, suggesting that Moore's opponent Doug Jones wants to kill it.
Porter's name quickly started trending on Twitter as people were in awe of her performance (but not in a good way).
What Jane Porter just said about Poopy's pregnancy was appalling, and the woman just did it again. Poppy's restraint not going off on this woman is amazing.— Leslee II (@Echo2Zs) December 5, 2017
Watch her whole segment, if you can stand it, here.