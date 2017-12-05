Watch: Roy Moore spokesperson points out that there are some children he DIDN'T molest.

Today's Kellyanne Conway Award for Most Batsh*t, Desperate Defense of An Alleged Sexual Predator goes to Jane Porter, a spokesperson for Roy Moore, an alleged child molester who the Republican party officially supports.

Yesterday, The Washington Post published another account from a woman who had a relationship with the Senate candidate while she was in her teens and he was in his thirties. “That’s the age I was when I dated Roy Moore, because my braces were off,” one woman tells the Post, pointing to her old yearbook that Moore signed.

But Moore's spokesperson would like to point out that while there are eight women who Moore pursued while they were underage, there are also dozens of former kids that Moore didn't hit on.

Roy Moore Spox: "Poppy, we need to make it clear there's a group of non-accusers." pic.twitter.com/zWEXQIExgK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 5, 2017

It's something you can totally imagine Kellyanne Conway saying about Donald Trump's twenty accusers.

Porter also made comments about CNN host Poppy Harlow's unborn baby, suggesting that Moore's opponent Doug Jones wants to kill it.

Roy Moore Spokesperson Congratulates Host on Unborn Child Who She Says Moore's Opponent Wants to Kill. pic.twitter.com/galyFQWLs2 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 5, 2017

Porter's name quickly started trending on Twitter as people were in awe of her performance (but not in a good way).