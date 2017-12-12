Roy Moore’s wife gives speech explaining why they aren’t anti-Semitic. Mouths are still ajar.

Monday night was the last night of campaigning for Roy Moore, the accused Republican child molester who is running for Senate in Alabama against Democrat Doug Jones. For some reason, Roy Moore and his wife Kayla thought it would be a good idea for Kayla to show just how not anti-Semitic they are, by mentioning that "one of [their] attorneys is a Jew." WELL THEN.

Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

At a rally in Midland City, AL, Mrs. Moore said, “Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all and I just want to set the record straight while they’re all here." She paused and waved at the crowd. Then she continued, “One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends that are Jewish and rabbis and we also fellowship with them.”

You might think explaining that you're not anti-Semitic because one of your lawyers is "a Jew" sounds a lot like saying, "I'm not racist, I have a black friend!," and you would be right. Also, the word is "Jewish," not "a Jew."

Twitter users pounced on the statement, deriding it for what it is — anti-Semitism made worse by horribly worded statements declaring the Moores' "fellowship" with "close friends" who are Jewish.