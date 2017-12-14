Roy Moore releases a video explaining why he won’t concede.

The voting is over in Alabama, but candidate Roy Moore still refuses to concede to Democrat Doug Jones. Moore released a video Wednesday night explaining that he won't concede because he's still waiting for the "final count," including military and provisional ballots.

In the nearly five minute video, Moore says, "This has been a very close race, and we are awaiting certification by the Secretary of State. This particular race was watched not only by the people of this state, but by the entire nation, and many around the world. Why?"

That's a good question. Moore feels that it's because "the heart and soul of our country is at stake." It could also be because Moore has been accused by a number of women of inappropriate sexual conduct toward them when they were still underage. He's also shown himself to be homophobic, racist, and anti-Semitic.

Democrat Doug Jones is the projected winner, but only by a margin of 20,000 votes, according to according to NBC.