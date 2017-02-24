On the day the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted a rambling Donald Trump, photos have emerged on social media of what appear to be Trump supporters waving little Russian flags with "Trump" embossed in the middle.
The head of news at Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, shared the following image, writing: "Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag."
He added that staffers at CPAC quickly moved to confiscate them.
For reference, here is the Russian flag. It's identical, minus the "Trump."
At this point, it's unclear whether members of the crowd brought the red, white, and blue flags to support Trump or to troll him. In case you live under a rock or a really enviable, newsless hole, Donald Trump's connections to Russia have haunted him since before the election.
Other reporters at the event also shared images of the crowd with Russian flags, with Politico reporter Tim Alberta reiterating that they were confiscated by staffers.
Peter Hamby answered a question on Twitter, saying that the flags were being waved by "unwitting college kids," not protesters.