On the day the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted a rambling Donald Trump, photos have emerged on social media of what appear to be Trump supporters waving little Russian flags with "Trump" embossed in the middle.

The head of news at Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, shared the following image, writing: "Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag."

He added that staffers at CPAC quickly moved to confiscate them.

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017

For reference, here is the Russian flag. It's identical, minus the "Trump."

White, blue, and red. Wikipedia

At this point, it's unclear whether members of the crowd brought the red, white, and blue flags to support Trump or to troll him. In case you live under a rock or a really enviable, newsless hole, Donald Trump's connections to Russia have haunted him since before the election.

Other reporters at the event also shared images of the crowd with Russian flags, with Politico reporter Tim Alberta reiterating that they were confiscated by staffers.

A section of people in the back of #CPAC2017 waving Russian flags -- a staffer just came and demanded they all be handed over. pic.twitter.com/mZVoVUqudn — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 24, 2017

Someone handed out Trump Russian flags on the #CPAC2017 floor before Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/uf1ADMt6ZL — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 24, 2017

This is not a joke: Trump's CPAC flags look EXACTLY like little Russian flags. 🇷🇺



Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/I2IapEEXej — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 24, 2017

#CPAC crowd waving pro-Trump flags that look exactly like #Russia flag. You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/t2PZdOXvaf — Abraham White (@abwhite7) February 24, 2017

Peter Hamby answered a question on Twitter, saying that the flags were being waved by "unwitting college kids," not protesters.

