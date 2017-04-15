Advertising

Another Saturday, another massive, nationwide protest against the behavior of our very bad president. This time, with the IRS deadline of April 15 looming, citizens are once more demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns, as pretty much every major-party presidential nominee has done for the past 40 years. The Trump camp has refused this request at every turn.

The result? People are getting pretty salty. Just check out these signs, collected from marches in over 150 towns and city's across this angry country of ours.

Crowd has grown significantly, extending down the block. #TaxMarch pic.twitter.com/Za5ZNDVLqi — Peyton Crim (@TherealPeytonC) April 15, 2017

At the Philly #TaxMarch - because who isn't annoyed by those long ties with the scotch tape? @taxmarch @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/Diih664qoo — Marc Schleifer (@marcfs13) April 15, 2017

We're loving the signs at the DC #TaxMarch! pic.twitter.com/J8CmncYzfm — Tax March (@taxmarch) April 15, 2017

#TaxMarch today in DC and across the nation to demand President Trump to release his tax returns & accountability. pic.twitter.com/Dmfn5GJlBQ — Samy Nemir Olivares (@Samynemir) April 15, 2017

Best sign at #TaxMarch in West Palm Beach. Great turnout here!! pic.twitter.com/cy8eWOtKBt — Stobin Paige (@stobinpaige) April 15, 2017

"Can we re-accommodate Trump? We can if we're United." Best sign at #TaxMarch yet. pic.twitter.com/JtMrtnS7IE — Ewa Kaszuba (@kashoobs) April 15, 2017

Man, I haven't seen Americans in agreement like this since... well... ever?

