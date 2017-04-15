Another Saturday, another massive, nationwide protest against the behavior of our very bad president. This time, with the IRS deadline of April 15 looming, citizens are once more demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns, as pretty much every major-party presidential nominee has done for the past 40 years. The Trump camp has refused this request at every turn.
The result? People are getting pretty salty. Just check out these signs, collected from marches in over 150 towns and city's across this angry country of ours.
Man, I haven't seen Americans in agreement like this since... well... ever?