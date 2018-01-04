Samantha Bee absolutely desperate to win Trump's Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.

As the Golden Globes and the Grammys peek around the corner in January, Donald Trump hopes to top them all with a brand new awards show.
The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards Of The Year
Stephen Colbert was so eager for the honor that he bought a Manhattan billboard to make his candidacy known.
After all, reasoned Colbert on his show, "nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar." And it's that kind of on-air statement that nearly guarantees Stephen Colbert a strong showing at next Monday's "Fakies."
Still, he's not the only comic newscaster with impeccable Fakie credentials. Samantha Bee responded with her own "for your consideration" poster — and, if her tweet has any effect on the voters (Don Trump Jr. and Omarosa?) she'll certainly be the front-runner for the "Shrillest Reporting" award.
Unlike Colbert, Bee included several testimonials from some of her biggest supporters when it comes to these awards. Her Youtube commenters, who spew such votes of confidence as:
- "This Twat Is A Libtard Idiot."
- "Life Will Be Better When Russians Kick Your Ass In."
- "This woman needs help she needs to come to jesus christ now."
The Daily Show, though, is not to be overlooked. They could end up big winners on Monday.
That is, if "Fake News" CNN and the "Failing New York Times" don't pull of a clean sweep.