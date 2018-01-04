Samantha Bee absolutely desperate to win Trump's Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards.

As the Golden Globes and the Grammys peek around the corner in January, Donald Trump hopes to top them all with a brand new awards show.

The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards Of The Year

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Stephen Colbert was so eager for the honor that he bought a Manhattan billboard to make his candidacy known.

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

After all, reasoned Colbert on his show, "nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar." And it's that kind of on-air statement that nearly guarantees Stephen Colbert a strong showing at next Monday's "Fakies."

Still, he's not the only comic newscaster with impeccable Fakie credentials. Samantha Bee responded with her own "for your consideration" poster — and, if her tweet has any effect on the voters (Don Trump Jr. and Omarosa?) she'll certainly be the front-runner for the "Shrillest Reporting" award.