Advertising

After ramming a controversial health care bill through the House of Representatives last week, Speaker Paul Ryan isn't exactly basking in the glow of popularity at the moment. That was especially apparent on Tuesday's episode of Fox and Friends, where celebrity chef Sandra Lee reportedly refused to let him join her cooking segment and told him, "I need you to go away."

Lee and Ryan appeared on the same episode of the Fox News show, Fox and Friends, on Tuesday. Lee is a breast cancer survivor and the longtime girlfriend of New York governor Andrew Cuomo (a Democrat), and as it turns out, she's not such a huge fan of Ryan.

Advertising

Page Six reports that Lee wasn't so thrilled to learn that her cooking segment on the show would follow an interview with Paul Ryan. She reportedly refused to let Speaker Ryan join her segment.

"Paul Ryan was on the segment before Sandra, and the hosts asked him to hang around for Sandra's cooking feature to try the food," a source told Page Six. "But in the break before her demo, she said to Ryan and some others there, 'I need you to go away so I can collect my thoughts, prepare, and get ready for the segment.'"

Advertising

The source went on to say that Lee wasn't even comfortable being on the same stage as Ryan, let alone being on live television with him. "It was very frosty," the source told Page Six. "She simply does not believe in anything that Ryan believes in."

The source said that Paul Ryan stayed off camera during Lee's "Cooking With Friends" segment, where she made coffee cake, chocolate cupcakes, and chocolate covered bacon for Mother's Day.

Advertising

Governor Cuomo and Ryan have butted heads quite a bit. Back in March, Cuomo said that Ryan and other congressional Republicans had "declared war on New York" with their Obamacare repeal, which would cost the state $6.9 billion if it's passed. He has also criticized Ryan's "rabid conservative orthodoxy."

Lee typically doesn't get involved in the governor's political battles, but it appears that she shares his feelings towards Ryan. To be fair, we probably wouldn't share our chocolate covered bacon with him either.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.