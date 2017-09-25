Advertising

Another White House press conference, another opportunity for the internet to drag Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for not making sense.

On Monday, many members of the press gathered to ask the press secretary questions about the NFL protests that really took off over the weekend. Many NFL players have been opting to take a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality as well as in protest of Donald Trump's criticism of the movement.

Here are the four most outrageous things the press secretary said about the protests in Monday's briefing.

1. Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained how she thinks the NFL players should be protesting.

One reporter asked Sanders about Trump's double standard regarding protests. "When white supremacists say their protest is about heritage not hate, the president does take them at their word. So why is there this disparity about who gets to decide what protest is about?" she was asked.

"I think if the debate for them is really about police brutality they should probably protest the officers on the field that are protecting them instead of the American flag," Sanders responded.

Sarah Sanders: NFL players should "protest the officers on the field that are protecting them instead of the 🇺🇸.” https://t.co/ftCdTxG8xY pic.twitter.com/zEKXeKbi6X — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 25, 2017

2. She pointed out the hypocrisy in these protests, even though Trump seems to be handling them pretty hypocritically.

A couple of minutes later, another reporter asked a followup question: "Are you encouraging NFL players to protest police?"

"No, no, that's not what I'm saying," Sanders replied. "I was kind of pointing out the hypocrisy of the fact that, if the goal...and the message is that of police brutality, which they've stated, then that doesn't seem very appropriate to protest the American flag. I'm not sure how those two things would be combined."

3. Sanders says Trump respects the rights of the protestors, but she pretty much implied that their opinions are not a priority to the administration.

"Does the president believe that there are very fine people who kneeled yesterday watching those games or are they all SOBs?"

Sanders responded with a laugh. "I think you're trying to conflate different things here. We certainly respect the rights that people have but I think we also need to focus," she said. "Again, this isn't about the president being against something, which is what everybody wants to draw, this is about the president being for something, this is about the president being for respecting our country through symbols like the American flag, like the national anthem, and the hundreds of thousands of people that actually stand versus the few hundred that may have kneeled–knelt." Yup, she started to say kneeled and then changed it to knelt.

4. Sanders tried to insinuate that the #TakeAKnee protests are no longer about race.

A reporter pointed out that Trump believes these protests are not about race. "The president says that kneeling had nothing to do with race," she told the press secretary. "Colin Kaepernick took a kneel...in many of these games, specifically because, he said, black people in this country were not being treated fairly by police. How is that not an issue of race?"

"I think that the focus has long since changed," Sanders responded. "And certainly the message and what a lot has been communicated over these last several weeks, through this process, through this protest, by these players."

Hate to break it to you Sarah, but the protests are still about race. The only way the protests have changed is that they've evolved into also protesting Donald Trump's criticisms of the protests–which seem to be rooted in racism.

Many who caught clips of the press conference expressed their frustration on Twitter, dragging Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

White Privilege woman named Sarah Sanders is telling black folks who are being unlawfully murdered by police on how they should protest — Jim Shadduck (@Elkklr) September 25, 2017

Didn’t think anyone was worse than Sean Spicer, but Sarah Sanders actually found a way. — Leanne (@LeanneinFL) September 25, 2017

Sarah Sanders talking about the president's commitment to progress on race and "patriotism" is enough to make me puke. — digby (@digby56) September 25, 2017

Sounds like Sarah Sanders is still bitter about not being drafted by any NFL team. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 25, 2017

It's often hard to find a kernel of truth in what Sarah Sanders is saying. — Rob Woodyard (@robwoodyard1) September 25, 2017

Watch today's full train wreck of a press conference, below.

