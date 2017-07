Advertising

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is only a week into her official job, so has yet to learn the very basic tenets of being on TV.

Rule #1: Don't wear green, as in, the color of green screens, because it opens you up to a whole world of trippy visuals.

Humorist Jesse McLaren taught ol' Huck the lesson, with a funny video that will haunt your nightmares. It's a video that even Sarah's best friend Pickle can enjoy.

Inception (2010) A post shared by McJesse (@larenmcjesse) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

