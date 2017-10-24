Sarah Huckabee Sanders doesn't seem to know how basic math works. Twitter schools her.

For some reason, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doesn't understand why people are upset about President Donald Trump's proposed massive tax cuts. Could it be that she just doesn't get the math?
As she explained in a tweet on Sunday, under the plan, the average household would save $4,000 in taxes a year. Sounds great, right? Sure, until you think about how statistics work and what an average really represents.
Pollster Matt McDermott replied to Sanders' tweet, explaining the way the tax cuts would actually work, which is that "the richest 1 percent of Americans would receive 80 percent of the tax benefit."
A lot of people on Twitter were quite happy to explain to Sanders why someone might oppose the plan. Most of the replies to her tweet were pointing out the fact that the tax cut really only applied to the very, very rich, a fact that obviously skews the average a whole lot.
Then Sanders made the mistake of asking Twitter to share what they'd do with the $4,000 they'd be saving on taxes, and promising to tell their stories at the press briefing. That didn't go quite as planned. Oh, GOP. Will you ever learn?
A few people gamely replied, but they probably weren't responses that Sanders would want to read during the press conference.