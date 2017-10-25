Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to new pee tape dossier story with 'Dumb and Dumber' clip.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made plenty of ridiculous statements in her daily press conferences–but her latest questionable comment came on Twitter, in the form of a clip from the 1994 movie Dumb and Dumber. Yep.
Let's do a quick rewind here.
On Tuesday, news broke that Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Convention paid for research that prompted the Russia dossier (a.k.a. the infamous pee tape document). It's worth noting that Republicans were the ones to first fund the doc (as per CNN).
Naturally, Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared an article reporting that Clinton and the DNC were involved in obtaining this document.
However, Washington Post reporter Mark Berman responded to Sanders on Twitter, pointing out that the article she shared was from the Washington Post—a news source she had slammed just four hours prior at a press conference.
Sanders must check her Twitter mentions, because just four hours later (that seems to be the magic time frame), the press secretary quoted his tweet and responded with a pretty unexpected link: a YouTube clip of a scene from Dumb and Dumber.
The clip begins with Jeff Daniels' character "telling off" Jim Carrey's character. "Just when I think you couldn't possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this," he says angrily, before cheerfully adding, "And totally redeem yourself!" Then they attempt to high five each other and they totally miss. Awkward.
It seems as if Sanders is using the clip to make a comment about her opinions on the Washington Post. She discredited the publication pretty assertively earlier that day, saying, "I wouldn't use the Washington Post as my source...You should know better than that." But the change in tune came as soon as WaPo published one article that she liked. Hmmm. Who knew changing Sarah Huckabee Sanders' mind could be so simple?