Did Sarah Sanders defend slavery at today's press briefing? Twitter thinks so.

In case you don't hate yourself enough to watch the White House press briefing you missed Sarah Sanders fighting with a black reporter about slavery and another reporter shouting "Does this administration think that slavery was wrong?"

The Trump Administration just can't stop defending the Confederate States of America, a "country" that in the 19th century, seceded from the United States to protect the institution of slavery. Slavery means owning other human beings.

Robert E. Lee lead the charge and fought a war so he could continue to have people as possessions and forced labor, but nobody's perfect, right?

Today's White House press briefing wasn't explicitly Halloween-themed, but it did turn into a bit of a spooktacular as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spouted her usual B.S.

Sanders: “If some individuals had been willing to come to some compromises on different things, [Civil War] may not have occurred.” pic.twitter.com/KiQQmEDv0R — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 31, 2017

Among many lies that included the old fave, "Hillary colluded with Russia," Sanders gave the absolute worst sixth grade presentation on the Civil War.

Last night on Fox News, chief of staff John Kelly said that the Civil War was caused by a "lack of an ability to compromise," to which historians say, "well, yeah, compromise on the issue of SLAVERY."