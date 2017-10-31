Did Sarah Sanders defend slavery at today's press briefing? Twitter thinks so.

In case you don't hate yourself enough to watch the White House press briefing you missed Sarah Sanders fighting with a black reporter about slavery and another reporter shouting "Does this administration think that slavery was wrong?"
The Trump Administration just can't stop defending the Confederate States of America, a "country" that in the 19th century, seceded from the United States to protect the institution of slavery. Slavery means owning other human beings.
Robert E. Lee lead the charge and fought a war so he could continue to have people as possessions and forced labor, but nobody's perfect, right?
Today's White House press briefing wasn't explicitly Halloween-themed, but it did turn into a bit of a spooktacular as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spouted her usual B.S.
Among many lies that included the old fave, "Hillary colluded with Russia," Sanders gave the absolute worst sixth grade presentation on the Civil War.
Last night on Fox News, chief of staff John Kelly said that the Civil War was caused by a "lack of an ability to compromise," to which historians say, "well, yeah, compromise on the issue of SLAVERY."
Asked about this batsh*t historiography, Sanders took the opportunity to shrug off the slave thing and say "nobody's perfect," and say that people who don't want to glorify literal traitors are the guilty ones trying to erase history.
"...JFK, Roosevelt, Kennedy..." (did you know that JFK and Kennedy were two different people?)
People who think saying the war about slavery wasn't about slavery shouldn't be offended.
Reporter: Does the White House acknowledge that Kelly's comments were offensive to some and inaccurate?— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 31, 2017
Sanders: No https://t.co/ycvY6QWuWv
Many people think that unequivocally defending a man who fought for slavery is defending slavery itself.
Oh, and here's the kicker of the whole charade:
With all the time they've spent defending Confederates, the KKK and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, it's worth asking whether the White House thinks slavery was wrong.