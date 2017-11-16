Sarah Sanders was asked why allegations against Roy Moore are troubling but not those against Trump.

Today at the White House press briefing, reporter James Rosen of Fox News (whoa!) asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders why the sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore are "troubling," but why the official position is that all the women accusing Trump of harassment are lying liars.

Asked by @JamesRosenTV about the different handling of Trump and Moore allegations, @PressSec says: “I think the President has certainly a lot more insight into what he personally did or didn’t do and he spoke out about that directly during the campaign.“ pic.twitter.com/M6sHtjqu3Y — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 16, 2017

A typical, political bulsh*tting response, but fascinating to get it on the record, and by a Fox News guy, no less.

This wasn't the only time Moore came up in the briefing.

Asked approximately eight times, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't say that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, condemns alleged pedophile Roy Moore. Almost as fun as his refusal to disavow Nazis who marched chanting his name, Trump won't even show as much political bravery as a Ted Cruz (!!!) and say something like "These allegations are credible, Roy Moore is bad, he shouldn't be in the Senate, or even in the race."

They're still taking the "woah if true" line of thinking.