Sarah Sanders was asked why allegations against Roy Moore are troubling but not those against Trump.

Today at the White House press briefing, reporter James Rosen of Fox News (whoa!) asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders why the sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore are "troubling," but why the official position is that all the women accusing Trump of harassment are lying liars.
A typical, political bulsh*tting response, but fascinating to get it on the record, and by a Fox News guy, no less.
This wasn't the only time Moore came up in the briefing.
Asked approximately eight times, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't say that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, condemns alleged pedophile Roy Moore. Almost as fun as his refusal to disavow Nazis who marched chanting his name, Trump won't even show as much political bravery as a Ted Cruz (!!!) and say something like "These allegations are credible, Roy Moore is bad, he shouldn't be in the Senate, or even in the race."
They're still taking the "woah if true" line of thinking.
While this string of words might seem satisfactory at face value, it's what's missing that's important. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, like jazz, is all about the notes you don't play.
She didn't say something strong and definitive like "Moore should leave the race," or even a statement like Ivanka's that says that he believed the women.
Huckabee Sanders declined to answer if Moore is a "creep," because you can't determine that from afar.
Plus, she asked about the many (sixteen to exact) allegations against Trump himself, and was typically word salad-y about it.
The White House hasn't caught on with the rest of the Republicans, who have withdrawn their endorsements for the man who has been banned from the Gadsden Mall for creeping on young ladies.
People are surprised that the president is sitting this one out.
Not being a voter in a particular state never stopped Trump from sharing his opinion before.
Hell, nothing has ever stopped Trump from sharing his opinion before.
He and Moore must have an "alleged sexual abuser Bro Code" or something.