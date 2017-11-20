Sarah Sanders wouldn’t let reporters ask questions until they said what they’re thankful for.

Today, Sarah Sanders turned the White House briefing room into a kindergarten classroom fit for the president by demanding that every journalist share what they're thankful for before asking a question.

giphy

Senator Bob Corker called the White House an "adult day care center," and it increasingly seems like he was right.

I, for one, am thankful that she wasn't in the room to see my eyes roll to the back of my head.

Sarah Sanders asks reporters to say what they're thankful for before asking a question pic.twitter.com/tRD8gLkTXJ — Axios (@axios) November 20, 2017

The result was having every journalist state that they love their families before asking the press secretary about Kellyanne Conway's subtle endorsement of alleged pedophile Roy Moore.

OMG- is .@PressSec seriously trying to turn a WH #PressBriefing Into a church service now by forcing reporters to give thanks before taking their questions? WTF is this. pic.twitter.com/ICUvh9JRG3 — Mildred (@mildredmud) November 20, 2017

The briefing quickly got the vibe of a manners lesson, with Sanders even calling people out if they didn't "follow the rule" and announce what they're thankful for first.