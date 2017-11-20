Sarah Sanders wouldn’t let reporters ask questions until they said what they’re thankful for.

Today, Sarah Sanders turned the White House briefing room into a kindergarten classroom fit for the president by demanding that every journalist share what they're thankful for before asking a question.
Senator Bob Corker called the White House an "adult day care center," and it increasingly seems like he was right.
I, for one, am thankful that she wasn't in the room to see my eyes roll to the back of my head.
The result was having every journalist state that they love their families before asking the press secretary about Kellyanne Conway's subtle endorsement of alleged pedophile Roy Moore.
The briefing quickly got the vibe of a manners lesson, with Sanders even calling people out if they didn't "follow the rule" and announce what they're thankful for first.
It was like Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer with the "dollies," but real.
ABC News's Cecilia Vega responded with the right answer, which April Ryan cosigned.
If this was indeed a kids' classroom, Vega would get a gold star.
And these kids outside the classroom get participation points.
May your own Thanksgiving dinner be filled with all of this corniness, but none of the lies!