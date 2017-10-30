Sarah Huckabee Sanders told 64 lies at today's bonkers press briefing. Twitter noticed.

"I'd like to start the briefing today by addressing a topic that I know all of you are preparing to ask me about," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said as her opening line at today's press conference. "And that's tax reform."

Yep. On the day that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was finally indicted, Sanders opened the press conference with a joke nobody asked for about tax reform. She then proceeded to tell a long and winding story as an analogy for the Trump administration's tax plan.

In the story, a group of 10 reporters get drinks at a bar after work every day and split their tab in alignment with the nation's tax laws. I thought about typing it out here, or at least explaining it in more detail, but it's truly not worth it. There's a lot of math and half-jokes and awkward comedic timing.

And as pointed out by The Week, Sanders did not even make this weird tale up herself–it's a viral chain email that made the rounds in 2011.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders literally read a VIRAL CHAIN EMAIL out loud at a WHITE HOUSE PRESS CONFERENCE.

Listening to her tell that story was the longest four minutes of my life. (You can skip to 1:05:00 in the below video of the press conference if you're in the mood to grind your teeth together for four minutes.)