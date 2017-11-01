Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed Trump's biggest flaw at today's deeply flawed press briefing.

Advertising

At yesterday's press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders found herself in hot water for her comments about slavery. She seemingly defended Robert E. Lee, who led the Confederacy, by saying all of our leaders have been flawed. Yeah. Did Sarah Sanders defend slavery at today's press briefing? Twitter thinks so. So today, a reporter turned that defense back around on Sanders. "Yesterday, from that podium, you said all of our leaders have flaws...what are President Trump's flaws?" a reporter asked her Wednesday afternoon's press briefing. "Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis," she quickly responded, with a small smile, before calling on someone else. Q: What are President Trump's flaws?



Sanders: "Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/fMuZFmhses — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017 "In fairness, he doesn't deal with us on a daily basis," the reporter continued. "I think most every day actually he does," she responded. The reporter pressed for more: "So what are his flaws then? I guess, simple question." Sanders responded, "I just gave you one."

Really, girl? That's the best response you can think of? Making fun of the media, while talking to the media, while your fate is basically dependent on the media? Not to mention, ragging on the media has become Sanders' go-to joke whenever she can't think of a satisfactory lie to make up in the moment. To be fair, being asked to share your boss' flaws while on the job and in front of a bunch of reporters is not a fun situation–I'd probably make a joke too. But my joke would be much better than hers. (Hey boss, if you're reading this, you have no flaws and even if you did I would never tell the media. Oh wait, aren't we the media?)

That wasn't the only followup question Sanders was asked about slavery today. At yesterday's briefing, April Ryan, a CNN contributor, made headlines for shouting "Does this administration think that slavery was wrong?" at Sanders as the press secretary concluded the briefing. Sanders called on Ryan today, and the two got into a bit of a heated conversation. Tense exchange when April Ryan asks Sanders if Trump believes that slavery is wrong. (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/TxnVwXIgZF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017

At the end of their back-and-forth, Ryan directly asked Sanders the question that's been hiding between the lines all week: "Does this administration believe, does this president believe slavery was wrong?" Sanders' face immediately had a reaction, but Ryan continued. "And before you answer, Mary Frances Berry, historian, said in 1860 there was a compromise," Ryan said. "The compromise was to have southern states keep slavery but the Confederacy fired on Fort Sumter that caused the Civil War. And because of the Civil War, what happened in–" And then Sanders cut her off.

"I think it is disgusting and absurd to suggest that anyone inside of this building would support slavery," the press secretary said. Disgusting? Umm, okay. Absurd? Hm...considering Donald Trump's hesitancy to condemn white supremacists, it's not too absurd a thing to suggest. See you all at tomorrow's press briefing! (If we can get through it. Oof.)