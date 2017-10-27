Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump's official position on sexual assault allegations against him. Twitter is sick.

Today at Sarah Huckabee Sanders's daily Lie-A-Thon, an institution once known as "The White House Press Briefing," the Huckster was asked about the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against president Trump, and was extremely Sarah Huckabee Sanders about it.
You may recall during the campaign—which was like 17 crises ago—twenty four women came forward with their stories alleging that Trump is a sexual predator. Trump, in his Trumpy Trumpiness, said at a rally that his accusers were too ugly to sexually harass.
"These events never, ever happened, and the people that said them, meekly, fully understand," Trump said. "You take a look at these people, you study these people, and you’ll understand also." Oh, and don't forget about that whole "grab them by the pussy" thing.
With Harvey Weinstein rightfully exiled from Hollywood, you can't help but wonder why nevertheless Trump persists.
A reporter asked Huckabee Sanders about the White House position on the allegations against the president, at which she got notably pissed and confirmed their official view that the women are liars.
Cue the tweets.
My official position is that everyone in the white house is lying— 2Spooky2Steven (@captainkrtek) October 27, 2017
But the other women for everyone else isn't a lie. This chick really knows how to spin it. Can't stand her— angelique (@angelandron) October 27, 2017
Suckabee: The official White House position on women who accused Trump of sexual harassment is that all of them are lying. pic.twitter.com/XXS2dZ5FMq— Dandelion Dollar💸 (@DandelionDollar) October 27, 2017
If hell exists, Sanders just confirmed her reservation.— Dr. Acula (@MrRobotCodeBrkr) October 27, 2017
Just like war widows and congresswomen, right?— Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) October 27, 2017
Oh, and also at the press briefing, good ol' SHS launched her deflector and accused Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia.
You know, the usual.