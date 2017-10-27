Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump's official position on sexual assault allegations against him. Twitter is sick.

Today at Sarah Huckabee Sanders's daily Lie-A-Thon, an institution once known as "The White House Press Briefing," the Huckster was asked about the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against president Trump, and was extremely Sarah Huckabee Sanders about it.

You may recall during the campaign—which was like 17 crises ago—twenty four women came forward with their stories alleging that Trump is a sexual predator. Trump, in his Trumpy Trumpiness, said at a rally that his accusers were too ugly to sexually harass.

"These events never, ever happened, and the people that said them, meekly, fully understand," Trump said. "You take a look at these people, you study these people, and you’ll understand also." Oh, and don't forget about that whole "grab them by the pussy" thing.

With Harvey Weinstein rightfully exiled from Hollywood, you can't help but wonder why nevertheless Trump persists.

A reporter asked Huckabee Sanders about the White House position on the allegations against the president, at which she got notably pissed and confirmed their official view that the women are liars.

.@PressSec tells reporters it's the official White House position that the women accusing Trump of sexual harassment are lying. pic.twitter.com/DWftJRENar — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 27, 2017

Cue the tweets.