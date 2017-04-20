Advertising

On Wednesday, April 19, President Donald Trump invited former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin for dinner and a photo op at the White House. It was a great chance for them to reminisce about how in 2008, she was considered too inexperienced and uninformed to be vice president, and yet he's the president somehow. Trump also invited Palin to bring along some friends, so she called up the two hippest musicians she knows, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. Yee-haw!

A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite! 🇺🇸 Posted by Sarah Palin on Thursday, April 20, 2017

As you can see from Palin's photos, they had a grand day.

They marveled at the White House kitchen menu. Facebook: Sarah Palin

Trump showed off his "listening to a woman" face. Facebook: Sarah Palin

Then Jared Kushner demonstrated the unassuming charm he used to get Steve Bannon fired. Facebook: Sarah Palin

.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

They all posed for a very natural portrait.

Nugent and Kid Rock can't stand too close or their dumb hats will start fighting. Twitter: Jake Tapper

The true highlight of the day came when the three right-wing amigos spotted the official White House portrait of Hillary Clinton. They couldn't resist having a bit of fun with it.

Nugent's posing as if to say, "Remember when I called for her to be killed? What a rascal I am!" Twitter: Jake Tapper

Needless to say, these photos caused the world of social media to have a fit. Here are the funniest tweets we could find.

Y'all remember when we thought Sarah Palin was the worst thing that could happen to American democracy? https://t.co/doQjtFFg08 — Lily Herman (@lkherman) April 20, 2017

And nothing says Sarah Palin like bringing Ted Nugent and Kid Rock with you to the White House. Ted once called for Obama to be hung. pic.twitter.com/f5Kj5lU8qv — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 20, 2017

ted nugent dated a 17 year old when he was 30 and then adopted her as his daughter. perfect fit for trump's white house. https://t.co/Ao6DL2FQaO — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) April 20, 2017

Never thought I would see the day when a Sarah Palin visit to the White House would raise the average IQ score of all those in attendance. — LivingBlue (@LivingBlueinRed) April 20, 2017

So cool when a sitting president invites a guy who called for the assassination of his predecessor to the White House. https://t.co/guERe0PRdA — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) April 20, 2017

Kid Rock: I refuse to pose for this picture until you apologize for what you said about my hat and collar pic.twitter.com/KuI86mo07z — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) April 20, 2017

3 years ago, Ted Nugent called President Obama a “subhuman mongrel”



Last night, he dined at the White House with President Trump: pic.twitter.com/GwBlYqmvd7 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 20, 2017

Seconds later, the eyes in that painting burned away to smoldering holes. pic.twitter.com/5BWHkpTvwX — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) April 20, 2017

A supporting actor from the cast of Joe Dirt was in the Oval Office today. — Matt Davidson (@MATT_SONofDAVID) April 20, 2017

the new Beverly Hillbillies reboot looks shitty pic.twitter.com/rHBqO4RTIl — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) April 20, 2017

