On Wednesday, April 19, President Donald Trump invited former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin for dinner and a photo op at the White House. It was a great chance for them to reminisce about how in 2008, she was considered too inexperienced and uninformed to be vice president, and yet he's the president somehow. Trump also invited Palin to bring along some friends, so she called up the two hippest musicians she knows, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. Yee-haw!
As you can see from Palin's photos, they had a grand day.
They all posed for a very natural portrait.
The true highlight of the day came when the three right-wing amigos spotted the official White House portrait of Hillary Clinton. They couldn't resist having a bit of fun with it.
Needless to say, these photos caused the world of social media to have a fit. Here are the funniest tweets we could find.