On Wednesday, April 19, President Donald Trump invited former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin for dinner and a photo op at the White House. It was a great chance for them to reminisce about how in 2008, she was considered too inexperienced and uninformed to be vice president, and yet he's the president somehow. Trump also invited Palin to bring along some friends, so she called up the two hippest musicians she knows, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. Yee-haw!

A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite! 🇺🇸

Posted by Sarah Palin on Thursday, April 20, 2017
As you can see from Palin's photos, they had a grand day.

They marveled at the White House kitchen menu.
Facebook: Sarah Palin
Trump showed off his "listening to a woman" face.
Facebook: Sarah Palin
Then Jared Kushner demonstrated the unassuming charm he used to get Steve Bannon fired.
Facebook: Sarah Palin

They all posed for a very natural portrait.

Nugent and Kid Rock can't stand too close or their dumb hats will start fighting.
Twitter: Jake Tapper

The true highlight of the day came when the three right-wing amigos spotted the official White House portrait of Hillary Clinton. They couldn't resist having a bit of fun with it.

Nugent's posing as if to say, "Remember when I called for her to be killed? What a rascal I am!"
Twitter: Jake Tapper
Needless to say, these photos caused the world of social media to have a fit. Here are the funniest tweets we could find.

