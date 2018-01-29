The 5 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

On the day reported Trump nemesis and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe announced his resignation, Sarah Sanders went to the White House press briefing with an intro about the administration's priorities for immigration reform. The first question was, nonetheless, about McCabe.
So right off the bat, shocking.
The second question was also about McCabe. And the third. And the... you get it.
We're off to the races!
1. Sarah Sanders played the hypewoman, saying the State of the Union will be 'must watch TV.'
"The theme of the address is building a safe, strong, and proud America, which is exactly what the president has worked to do in his first year in office," said Sanders as she ended her not-McCabe introduction.
"I don't want to get ahead of what the president will say during his remarks," she added, smirking now, "but it will obviously be 'must watch' TV."
Was she quoting Newt Gingrich? These two should hang out.
2. She diagnosed everyone with a severe case of "Russia fever."
Pushed on the notion that the White House may have put pressure on the FBI or DOJ, Sanders explained, "The only thing that the president has applied pressure to is to make sure we get this resolved so that you guys and everyone else can focus on the things that Americans actually care about." Got it?
"And that is making sure that everybody gets the Russia fever out of their system once and for all."
Don't worry, you probably already got the vaccination (although they had trouble identifying whether this year's strain was collusion or incompetence).
3. While the president had nothing to do with McCabe stepping down, Sanders did say that the "president stands by his previous comments" on McCabe.
Such as perhaps this one...
4. She said that "no one cares about this issue" in regards to the Russia investigation that everyone realllly cares about.
Sorry, that's the fever talking.
5. Sanders was asked a serious question about the president's beef with Jay Z.
One of the most respected White House reporters, April Ryan, asked about black unemployment and whether Trump was aware that the black unemployment rate is more than two times that of the white unemployment rate.
"We're trying to fix unemployment for all Americans," answered Sanders. In case you missed it, the president does indeed have an established, recent beef with Jay Z.
"Then why did he take issue with Jay Z then, when he was just talking in terms of black America? He took issue, 'has he seen my' — and he screamed with all caps — 'has he seen my black unemployment numbers?'"
"Because they're better than they have been," responded Sanders.
And it was truly hard to say if she would rather be talking about Andrew McCabe again.