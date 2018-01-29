The 5 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

On the day reported Trump nemesis and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe announced his resignation, Sarah Sanders went to the White House press briefing with an intro about the administration's priorities for immigration reform. The first question was, nonetheless, about McCabe.

So right off the bat, shocking.

The second question was also about McCabe. And the third. And the... you get it.

We're off to the races!

1. Sarah Sanders played the hypewoman, saying the State of the Union will be 'must watch TV.'

Sarah Sanders kicks off the briefing by saying the State of the Union is "must watch TV." Interesting way to cast the first state of the union by the first reality TV president. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 29, 2018

"The theme of the address is building a safe, strong, and proud America, which is exactly what the president has worked to do in his first year in office," said Sanders as she ended her not-McCabe introduction.

"I don't want to get ahead of what the president will say during his remarks," she added, smirking now, "but it will obviously be 'must watch' TV."

Was she quoting Newt Gingrich? These two should hang out.