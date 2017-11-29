Sarah Sanders says it's okay if Trump retweets fake videos and Twitter has a new game now.

On Wednesday, Trump's tweets went to the next level, where the first level was already outrageous. Yes, it's hard to believe that the president could top some of his previous classics in shock value. But his Wednesday morning series of retweets, sharing unverified, inflammatory, nakedly anti-Muslim videos caused a collective jaw to drop. Via the New York Times:
The videos were titled: “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”
As the New York Times pointed out, "it was unclear on Wednesday morning whether the perpetrators in the videos were [actually] Muslim." Vice put it this way: "There is, however, nothing on this original site to indicate that the perpetrator was either Muslim or a migrant." For their part, the Netherlands Embassy denied the man in one of the videos was a "Muslim migrant."
And where there's outrageous tweets, there's a spokesperson to defend them.
@OhNoSheTwitnt and the rest of Twitter didn't have to wait long, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the tweets just hours later.
Here's the audio:
"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real," Sanders told a group of reporters, according to CNN. Notably, this time, she did not use term "fake news."
"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real. That is what the president is talking about, that is what the president is focused on is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it."
According to Sanders, you can make up whatever you want as long as you're promoting something important. Sounds like a plan.
See how this works?
Others weren't having so much fun. Here's former chief strategist for Barack Obama, David Axelrod, and best-selling scholar Reza Aslan:
"The threat has to be talked about," regardless of if the president's videos are actually legitimate, continued Sanders.
"The threat needs to be addressed. The threat has to be talked about and that is what the president is doing in bringing that up."
Are you surprised that the "fake news doesn't matter" defense didn't sit well with anyone on Twitter?
The videos Trump retweeted are from a "tiny fringe group of anti-Muslim activists in Britain" and were met with an especially loud denouncement from the U.K. Also from James Corden:
An only slightly more important British person, Prime Minister Theresa May, said Trump was "wrong" to retweet the videos, according to the Washington Post. She "condemned Britain First for its use of 'hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions.'"
And now here's a tweet from Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at Infowars (yes, the far-right conspiracy theory website).
Where even Infowars sees a problem, Sarah Sanders sees a president "focused on... dealing with those real threats." Good sign.