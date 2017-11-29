Sarah Sanders says it's okay if Trump retweets fake videos and Twitter has a new game now.

On Wednesday, Trump's tweets went to the next level, where the first level was already outrageous. Yes, it's hard to believe that the president could top some of his previous classics in shock value. But his Wednesday morning series of retweets, sharing unverified, inflammatory, nakedly anti-Muslim videos caused a collective jaw to drop. Via the New York Times:

As the New York Times pointed out, "it was unclear on Wednesday morning whether the perpetrators in the videos were [actually] Muslim." Vice put it this way: "There is, however, nothing on this original site to indicate that the perpetrator was either Muslim or a migrant." For their part, the Netherlands Embassy denied the man in one of the videos was a "Muslim migrant."

And where there's outrageous tweets, there's a spokesperson to defend them.

Can’t wait to hear Sarah Huckabee Sanders klansplain why the president retweeted a bunch of anti-Muslim videos from a racist far-right ultranationalist group. — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 29, 2017

@OhNoSheTwitnt and the rest of Twitter didn't have to wait long, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the tweets just hours later.

Here's the audio: