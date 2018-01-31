Sarah Sanders just told Nancy Pelosi to smile more and the internet might actually explode.

Discussing the reaction to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Wednesday morning, Sarah Sanders took a tee up from CNN's Chris Cuomo to issue one of the internet's most hated phrases:

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders: I think Nancy Pelosi "should smile a lot more often ... she seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democrat party right now" https://t.co/eFCFTiHAT1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 31, 2018

"That room last night was grossly divided, I've never seen Nancy Pelosi's face like that," commented Cuomo. Maybe he was referring to this:

"How can he unify that room?"

Sanders then pulled out an expression so universally despised it's almost a cliche to rally against it, the subject of classic BuzzFeed lists from as far back in prehistoric internet history as 2016.

"I think doing exactly what he did last night. And I'm gonna be a little bit in disagreement with you. I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it."

Donald Trump's first State of the Union address birthed no shortage of juicy moments. And it looks like the early news cycle is going to keep giving them to us.