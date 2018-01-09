Sarah Sanders says she opposes Oprah's policies. One problem.

At Tuesday's press briefing, between questions about immigration reform, the press couldn't resist asking Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the White House's take on the "Oprah for president!" hoopla.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on the possibility of Oprah Winfrey running for office in 2020: She is a successful individual but I disagree on many of her policies https://t.co/xXyVrVbYUv pic.twitter.com/chNpwoWbtk — CNN (@CNN) January 9, 2018

"I disagree very much on her policies. Is she a successful individual? Absolutely. But in terms of where she stands on a number of positions, I would find a lot of problems with that," the press secretary said.

Wait.

What policies?

As far as we know, Oprah hasn't declared any policy positions or put forth papers on her political views, so Sanders is just assuming she'll disagree with Oprah because she's Oprah.

Wait. Do we know Oprah's policies?



Sarah Sanders on Oprah: "I disagree very much on policies." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 9, 2018

People are curious what this means.