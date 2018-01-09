Sarah Sanders says she opposes Oprah's policies. One problem.

At Tuesday's press briefing, between questions about immigration reform, the press couldn't resist asking Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the White House's take on the "Oprah for president!" hoopla.
"I disagree very much on her policies. Is she a successful individual? Absolutely. But in terms of where she stands on a number of positions, I would find a lot of problems with that," the press secretary said.
Wait.
What policies?
As far as we know, Oprah hasn't declared any policy positions or put forth papers on her political views, so Sanders is just assuming she'll disagree with Oprah because she's Oprah.
People are curious what this means.
Here's what we know so far about Oprah's policies:
Bread is good.
It's been only two days since this Oprah 2020 talk began. We know very little about her platform.
On the one hand, Sanders could just be saying she disagrees with Oprah because Oprah campaigned for Obama and Hillary.
But on the other hand, Sanders could be conceding that Oprah's experience championing causes like literacy, and racial and gender equality are antithetical to Trump.
But there's one thing everyone can agree on: Bread is great.
It's time for Americans to put aside their differences and unite around carbohydrates.