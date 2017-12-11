Sarah Sanders had a Spicer-like outburst at the press briefing today.

The Sarah Sanders Show (also known as the White House Press Briefing) had a very special episode on Monday, in which she channeled her predecessor Sean Spicer with an outburst. The whole scene was like if Melissa McCarthy did her Sean Spicer impression out of costume.

Exchange between @PressSec Sarah Sanders & CNN's Jim @Acosta: "I'm not finished. There's a very big difference between making honest mistakes and purposely misleading the American people." pic.twitter.com/hN6tvnr07m — CSPAN (@cspan) December 11, 2017

"Journalists make honest mistakes and that doesn’t make them fake news," CNN's Jim Acosta told Sanders.

"When journalists make honest mistakes, they should own up to them," quickly replied.

"They do," Acosta said.

"Sometimes," Sanders interrupted. "And a lot of times you don’t."

Acosta tried to interject but Sanders went on to emphatically say with no sense of irony, "I’m not finished! There is a very big difference between making an honest mistake and purposefully misleading the American people, something that happens regularly."

(While she most certainly means the media, that assessment sure applies to Donald "Obama wiretapped me!" Trump's Twitter.)