Sarah Sanders had a Spicer-like outburst at the press briefing today.

The Sarah Sanders Show (also known as the White House Press Briefing) had a very special episode on Monday, in which she channeled her predecessor Sean Spicer with an outburst. The whole scene was like if Melissa McCarthy did her Sean Spicer impression out of costume.
"Journalists make honest mistakes and that doesn’t make them fake news," CNN's Jim Acosta told Sanders.
"When journalists make honest mistakes, they should own up to them," quickly replied.
"They do," Acosta said.
"Sometimes," Sanders interrupted. "And a lot of times you don’t."
Acosta tried to interject but Sanders went on to emphatically say with no sense of irony, "I’m not finished! There is a very big difference between making an honest mistake and purposefully misleading the American people, something that happens regularly."
(While she most certainly means the media, that assessment sure applies to Donald "Obama wiretapped me!" Trump's Twitter.)
When another reporter tried to chime in, she said, "You cannot say that it’s an honest mistake when you are purposefully putting out information that you know to be false. Or when you are taking information that hasn’t been validated, that hasn’t been offered any credibility, that has been continually denied by a number of people."
Acosta challenged her to name a specific story, and she cited a recent ABC News report that was later retracted for misrepresenting a conversation between Trump and Michael Flynn.
Other highlights from today's episode include Sanders's face when a reporter reminded her that Trump bragged about walking in on teenagers changing...
...and implicitly acknowledging that the events his accusers described DID, in fact, take place.
Tune in tomorrow, when the White House will allegedly provide witnesses to the events that didn't happen!