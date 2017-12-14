Sarah Sanders live-tweeted herself baking a pie to spite a reporter.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gets paid by taxpayer dollars to lie, wants everyone to know that there is one sacred thing she wouldn't dare lie about: pie.

Over Thanksgiving, the Huckster tweeted out a picture of a pie she claimed to have made that had a little bit of a stock photo quality to it.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

People, including White House correspondent April Ryan, wondered if the pecan pie was actually fake news.

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

The original pie post got over 7,000 comments, and everyone including Our Lady of Perpetual Twitter Clapbacks Chrissy Teigen chimed in

hey sarah. you have the worst job on the planet and are really bad at it but this is a good pie. you should open a pie stand! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2017

Not one to let things go a month later, Sanders decided to live-tweet her baking process, tagging Ryan to make sure NO ONE DARES TO DOUBT this pie's origins like they do Obama's birth certificate.