Sarah Sanders live-tweeted herself baking a pie to spite a reporter.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gets paid by taxpayer dollars to lie, wants everyone to know that there is one sacred thing she wouldn't dare lie about: pie.
Over Thanksgiving, the Huckster tweeted out a picture of a pie she claimed to have made that had a little bit of a stock photo quality to it.
People, including White House correspondent April Ryan, wondered if the pecan pie was actually fake news.
The original pie post got over 7,000 comments, and everyone including Our Lady of Perpetual Twitter Clapbacks Chrissy Teigen chimed in
hey sarah. you have the worst job on the planet and are really bad at it but this is a good pie. you should open a pie stand!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2017
Not one to let things go a month later, Sanders decided to live-tweet her baking process, tagging Ryan to make sure NO ONE DARES TO DOUBT this pie's origins like they do Obama's birth certificate.
Thanks to @VP Chief of Staff @Nick_Ayers for supplying the pecans from his family farm in Georgia #piegate pic.twitter.com/Lx7LpMwF4V— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 14, 2017
Ingredients all mixed up and pies in the oven! @AprilDRyan let me know if you need further documentation #piegate pic.twitter.com/OVYLg1gBgO— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 14, 2017
Excited to share these at tomorrow’s press potluck. Merry Christmas to the WH press corps! pic.twitter.com/PKqfHk3nXJ— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 14, 2017
This is a very normal thing for a public servant to do.
Who among us hasn't documented pie baking step by step to spite a reporter for laughing along with the internet a month prior?
There was no need to put it in the oven because she probably heat it up with her regular, white hot rage. We can only imagine the pie was as sweet as she is...so, not very.
Then again, this isn't the worst thing a member of the Trump administration has done out of spite: every act Trump has done as president has been to spite Obama. Nice!