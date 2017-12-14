Sarah Sanders live-tweeted herself baking a pie to spite a reporter.

Sarah Sanders live-tweeted herself baking a pie to spite a reporter.
Orli Matlow
Dec 14, 2017@4:22 PM
Advertising

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gets paid by taxpayer dollars to lie, wants everyone to know that there is one sacred thing she wouldn't dare lie about: pie.

Over Thanksgiving, the Huckster tweeted out a picture of a pie she claimed to have made that had a little bit of a stock photo quality to it.

People, including White House correspondent April Ryan, wondered if the pecan pie was actually fake news.

The original pie post got over 7,000 comments, and everyone including Our Lady of Perpetual Twitter Clapbacks Chrissy Teigen chimed in

Not one to let things go a month later, Sanders decided to live-tweet her baking process, tagging Ryan to make sure NO ONE DARES TO DOUBT this pie's origins like they do Obama's birth certificate.

Advertising
Advertising

This is a very normal thing for a public servant to do.

Who among us hasn't documented pie baking step by step to spite a reporter for laughing along with the internet a month prior?

There was no need to put it in the oven because she probably heat it up with her regular, white hot rage. We can only imagine the pie was as sweet as she is...so, not very.

Then again, this isn't the worst thing a member of the Trump administration has done out of spite: every act Trump has done as president has been to spite Obama. Nice!

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc