The 5 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

While most news channels decided to focus on a SpaceX rocket being launched into space, the White House press corps was stuck on earth listening to Sarah Sanders's daily rants. Here's what you missed.

1. Sarah Sanders read a letter from an 11-year-old girl named Natalie who wants to cook for the president.

11-year-old Natalie writes WH asking to cook a meal for the president. @PressSec today issued invitation to Natalie from the Pres and Mrs Trump to help the WH Chef prepare a First Family meal. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2018

Congratulations Natalie on joining Frank the Lawn Mower to be America's Next Top Humanizing Prop!

getty

Ivanka's not the only Trump using child labor.

2. Minutes after Trump said he would "love a shutdown," Sanders insisted that the White House is "not advocating for the shutdown."

President Trump, 2:50 PM:

"If we don't change it, let's have a shutdown. ... I'd love to see a shutdown," Pres. Trump says during a meeting on the MS-13 gang, saying he supports a shutdown if Democrats won't agree to tighten immigration laws.https://t.co/aXeNSKgdeb pic.twitter.com/quqaCwa7Dk — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2018

Sarah Sanders, ~3:52 PM:

"Look, we are not advocating for the shutdown. That’s the fault of the Democrats."