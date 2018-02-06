The 5 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

Advertising
While most news channels decided to focus on a SpaceX rocket being launched into space, the White House press corps was stuck on earth listening to Sarah Sanders's daily rants. Here's what you missed.
1. Sarah Sanders read a letter from an 11-year-old girl named Natalie who wants to cook for the president.
Congratulations Natalie on joining Frank the Lawn Mower to be America's Next Top Humanizing Prop!
Ivanka's not the only Trump using child labor.
2. Minutes after Trump said he would "love a shutdown," Sanders insisted that the White House is "not advocating for the shutdown."
President Trump, 2:50 PM:
Sarah Sanders, ~3:52 PM:
"Look, we are not advocating for the shutdown. That’s the fault of the Democrats."
Advertising
3. She refused to respond to a question if treason is a punchline, and sassily said she does not care what Senator Jeff Flake has to say.
Flake took to the Senate floor to do his Flake thing where he decries Trump's rhetoric.
Asked about the senator's comments, Sanders THREW SHADE.
4. After saying that Trump was clearly joking when he called Democrats "treasonous" and "un-American" for not clapping for him during the State of the Union, she rationalized calling them "un-American."
According to Sanders, if you don't like Trump, you don't like progress—and you don't like America.
Advertising
5. Earlier today, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called young undocumented immigrants "too lazy to get off their asses." You decide if that's offensive.
Advertising