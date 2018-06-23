Sarah Sanders complains after a restaurant asked her to leave. Now there's a battle raging online.

On Friday night, a server at The Red Hen in Virginia posted on Facebook that Trump's press secretary/lying-liar-mouth Sarah Sanders ate at the restaurant "for 2 minutes" before the owner "asked her to leave and she complied."

I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner asked her to leave and she complied. Her family left on their own accord, we didn't actually refuse service or "kick her out" Posted by Jaike Foley-Schultz on Friday, June 22, 2018

"I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…" he wrote.

Sanders confirmed the story this morning in this extremely passive aggressive tweet:

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @ POTUS and I politely left," she wrote. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so"

If I rolled my eyes any harder I would literally BECOME Stanley from The Office.