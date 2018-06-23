Sarah Sanders complains after a restaurant asked her to leave. Now there's a battle raging online.

On Friday night, a server at The Red Hen in Virginia posted on Facebook that Trump's press secretary/lying-liar-mouth Sarah Sanders ate at the restaurant "for 2 minutes" before the owner "asked her to leave and she complied."
“I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…” he wrote.
Sanders confirmed the story this morning in this extremely passive aggressive tweet:
"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for
@POTUS and I politely left," she wrote. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so"
If I rolled my eyes any harder I would literally BECOME Stanley from The Office.
Not sure exactly how this works, but if a cake company can legally decide not to serve a couple for being gay, then can't a restaurant can refuse to serve a presidential mouthpiece for enabling a humanitarian crisis??!?!?
SEE THAT POINT I JUST MADE?!
Apparently it's a decent point because others on the internet are also making it:
Even our fair leader Chrissy Teigen vocalized this exact point of hypocrisy (something for which the Trump administration has become known, along with baby prisons and bigotry):
Brennan Gilmore, the executive director of Clean Virginia, shared the story on Twitter, where it went viral:
"@PressSec got kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va tonight. Apparently the owner didn’t want to serve her and her party out of moral conviction," he wrote.
Making his own opinion on the matter clear, he added:
Shortly after the story went viral, The Red Hen’s Yelp and Facebook pages blew up with reviews—both positive and negative. None of them related whatsoever to the food. The majority of the reviews are thanking the restaurant for taking a stand against Sanders WHO, ICYMI, is on the side of prisons for refugee children.
“Cant wait to visit this establishment when I pass thru in July. From what I hear they have great food standards morals and respect for human decency. This is my type of place,” wrote five-star reviewer Mashay Clart.
"I can't wait to eat here... I love it when good food is served along some morals and deceny," wrote Libby R. "If a baker can refuse to bake a cake for a gay couple, a restaurant can refuse to serve a liar that defends inhumane policies. BTW, isn't Mexico going to build the wall?"
Of course, others are swarming to the restaurant's page to leave one-star reviews and comments like this one: "Rude, bigoted, hateful staff and owners. What a disappointment," wrote Valarie Waskom.
Personally, I'm on my way to the Red Hen right now like:
But, of course, this is America, and every restaurant has the right to refuse to serve Sarah Sanders! They also have the right to serve her, but only if they sneeze in at least one dish.