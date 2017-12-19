Sarah Sanders trolled mercilessly for accusing a congressman of tweeting too much.

BREAKING NEWS: It appears that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has never met her boss.
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) shared a now-deleted article that said that Sanders said Democrats were "begging" to work on tax reform.
Sanders then decided to push back using her official White House account, and with zero irony, told Congressman Lieu he should tweet less and focus on his job.
People pointed out that she should take that burn to the president.
Sarah - Did you give this advice to President Trump as well.— Alt. US Mint (#AltGov) (@WatchPresTrump) December 19, 2017
(If not, you should. It applies.)
“You should spend less time tweeting, and more time doing your job.” - says the person spending everyday of her career defending someone who would most benefit from heeding that advice— UChicagoFSU_Grad (@UChicagoFSUGrad) December 19, 2017
THE IRONY!!!!!!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/Pq8GWD2OFU— Julia Hobman (@jules79hob) December 19, 2017
Girl, you need to stop. Take a high road and give attention to the job YOU’RE supposed to be doing. Your response just adds fuel to a ridiculous fire. Concentrate on your own integrity, that’s what you have control over.— Dewey Holleman (@ADMDEWEY) December 19, 2017
Maybe you should tell that to your boss. pic.twitter.com/2S07PHGjZ0— Carlos F. Herrera (@hejurbets) December 19, 2017
Can’t see how that last sentence won’t come back to haunt you, Madam Secretary.— Huck! The Herald Angels Sing (@TylerHuckabee) December 19, 2017
Did @realDonaldTrump’s press secretary really just tell a congressman that he should spend less time tweeting and more time doing his job???? pic.twitter.com/7byTsyQf6u— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) December 19, 2017
You lie just as your boss,you don't speak for American people you're just a Trump's puppet.Your credibility is in the air just like Spicy,Can you say this with straight face from the podium to your boss(Trump) to start tweeting less and bcome a responsible grow up man— SAQueenLaw (@shukuratALawal1) December 19, 2017
The irony is just too much. Any casual observer of politics would be able to tell you that tweeting a lot is one of President Donald Trump's signature things.
The minutiae of politics and performing the responsibilities of the job? Not so much.
The replies to Sanders' tweets also revealed that there are some die-hard Sarah Sanders fans out there, and wow...I wonder what that's like.
You tell em! Love you, Sarah! Best @PressSec ever!!— Nabila Haniss (@NabilaHaniss) December 19, 2017
Sarah, have you seen this? You're my hero! As a fellow mom, I don't know how you do it!! Much love to you! pic.twitter.com/T2TUjma6a5— ??Kimble?? (@shmupe) December 19, 2017
