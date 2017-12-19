Sarah Sanders trolled mercilessly for accusing a congressman of tweeting too much.

Orli Matlow
Dec 19, 2017@9:22 PM
BREAKING NEWS: It appears that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has never met her boss.

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) shared a now-deleted article that said that Sanders said Democrats were "begging" to work on tax reform.

Sanders then decided to push back using her official White House account, and with zero irony, told Congressman Lieu he should tweet less and focus on his job.

People pointed out that she should take that burn to the president.

The irony is just too much. Any casual observer of politics would be able to tell you that tweeting a lot is one of President Donald Trump's signature things.

The minutiae of politics and performing the responsibilities of the job? Not so much.

The replies to Sanders' tweets also revealed that there are some die-hard Sarah Sanders fans out there, and wow...I wonder what that's like.

Xena: Warrior Princess doesn't serve this.

