Sarah Sanders trolled mercilessly for accusing a congressman of tweeting too much.

BREAKING NEWS: It appears that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has never met her boss.

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) shared a now-deleted article that said that Sanders said Democrats were "begging" to work on tax reform.

Dear @PressSec: You don't serve in Congress. I do. And I can say with absolute certainty that you are lying. https://t.co/PGGMhnRVzr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 19, 2017

Sanders then decided to push back using her official White House account, and with zero irony, told Congressman Lieu he should tweet less and focus on his job.

Dear @tedlieu - I don’t serve in Congress, but I can read. If you had read the story, not an incorrect tweet, you would see that what I said was Dems should be begging to help Americans keep more of their money. You should spend less time tweeting, more time doing your job. https://t.co/jI3W2a0xaQ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 19, 2017

People pointed out that she should take that burn to the president.

Sarah - Did you give this advice to President Trump as well.



(If not, you should. It applies.) — Alt. US Mint (#AltGov) (@WatchPresTrump) December 19, 2017