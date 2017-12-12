Sarah Sanders addresses Trump's 'sexist' Gillibrand tweet by calling a reporter a perv.

Yesterday, New York Senator (and future President?) Kirsten Gillibrand called on Trump to resign amid the growing number of sexual assault allegations against him. He didn't take it well. Which is why, early this morning while some of us were blissfully sleeping, the President of the United States went after Gillibrand on Twitter, calling her a "lightweight," a "total flunky for Chuck Schumer," and creepily implying she once tried to bribe him with sexual favors.

At today's press conference, White House correspondent April Ryan asked beleaguered White House press secretary Sarah Sanders if Senator Gillibrand is "owed an apology" from President Trump, because "many, including the Senator, think that it's about sexual innuendo."

Here was Sanders' response:

.@PressSec on interpreting Trump's Gillibrand tweet as sexist/innuendo: "Only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way" pic.twitter.com/fxDqRQqtlp — POLITICO (@politico) December 12, 2017

"Only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way. So, no," she said, before taking the next question.

She resorted, basically, to name-calling. I know fifth graders' with better comebacks than that.