Sarah Sanders just told reporters that Trump can’t be racist because he hosted 'The Apprentice.'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's latest defense of Donald Trump and his "shithole countries" comment is quite the reach.

Reporters caught her on her way into the White House on Tuesday morning, and asked whether the president harbors racist views that lead him to make the racist remark that he'd prefer white immigrants from Norway over immigrants from Africa and Central America, the Huckster said he can't be racist because he had a TV show.

If Donald Trump is a racist, "why did NBC give him a show for a decade on TV?"

Ah, yes. The entertainment industry—the paragon of morality. If there's one thing that the post-Harvey Weinstein revelations have taught us, it's that only the best people have careers in film and television.

Especially on NBC, home of The Cosby Show. PoliticsUSA notes that there's no way Bill Cosby could be a rapist if he had a show on NBC, too.