The 7 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

1. A deputy secretary from the Department of Justice was the guest star to hype up a sketchy report to push immigration policy.

Ed O'Callaghan on questions on how foreign-born status was classified in international terrorism report: "The underlying important fact about those cases is that we were able to prove that those individuals committed terrorism offenses against the U.S." https://t.co/ZaOD3g1qZd pic.twitter.com/X4Nrqc9Jhc — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018

Yesterday, the DOJ released a report titled, "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," which conveniently left out all the cases of domestic terrorism from Charlottesville to consistent mass shootings. Scholars of terrorism are dubious about its claims.

Reminder during the briefing: The Trump admin’s pointing to terrorism statistics to argue for ending immigration programs. But those who study terrorism in the U.S. say the admin cooked the numbers to arrive at its desired conclusion, per The Daily Beast. https://t.co/k5PLIOpb8e — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 17, 2018

2. Sarah Sanders said that Jeff Flake only criticized Trump for attention.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Sen. Jeff Flake's attack on President Trump: "He's not criticizing the President because he's against oppression, he's criticizing the President because (Flake) has terrible poll numbers" https://t.co/alIWZ5ItbF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 17, 2018

A politician acting out because he has low poll numbers? What a novel idea!

3. She also accused him of being a mouthpiece for the Cuban regime, because, sure.

Here’s Sarah Sanders attacking Jeff Flake’s speech this morning by saying that Flake went to Cuba to serve as a “mouthpiece for an oppressive regime.” (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/25Ckp0uDqe — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 17, 2018

4. Sanders confirmed that the White House was in cahoots with Steve Bannon during his Congressional testimony, telling him not to answer questions. That's totes normal, you guys.

BREAKING: AP Sources: Steve Bannon attorney relayed questions to White House during House interview, was told when not to respond. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2018

Asked at the White House press briefing, @PressSec says this is "standard operating procedure" and will likely happen again. https://t.co/cYo5Xq3Ehw — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) January 17, 2018