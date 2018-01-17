The 7 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

1. A deputy secretary from the Department of Justice was the guest star to hype up a sketchy report to push immigration policy.
Yesterday, the DOJ released a report titled, "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," which conveniently left out all the cases of domestic terrorism from Charlottesville to consistent mass shootings. Scholars of terrorism are dubious about its claims.
2. Sarah Sanders said that Jeff Flake only criticized Trump for attention.
A politician acting out because he has low poll numbers? What a novel idea!
3. She also accused him of being a mouthpiece for the Cuban regime, because, sure.
4. Sanders confirmed that the White House was in cahoots with Steve Bannon during his Congressional testimony, telling him not to answer questions. That's totes normal, you guys.
5. Even though Republicans are in control of congress and the White House, if the government shuts down on Friday it's totally the Democrats' fault.
.@PressSec on possible government shutdown: "If one happens I think you only have one place to look and that's to the Democrats who are holding our military and our national security hostage." https://t.co/ZaOD3g1qZd pic.twitter.com/aFUt5jD22Z— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018
6. WTF is up with the highly anticipated Fake News Awards is still a state secret.
7. Sadly, Stormy Daniels did not come up.
Stay tuned...tomorrow could be the day the White House press secretary discusses the president's affair with a porn star on the podium.