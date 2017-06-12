On Saturday, Sasha Obama celebrated her 16th birthday, prompting many Twitter users to share photos of the Obama family.
But one tweet in particular caught the internet's attention. It came from Ashley Ford, a senior features writer at Refinery29, who posted on Sunday that the former first daughter's real first name is actually NATASHA.
"Today is the one year anniversary of me finding out Sasha Obama's actual first name is Natasha," Ford wrote nonchalantly, as if this were a fact that everyone was aware of. Spoiler: people were not aware.
Many were some variation of "shook" upon learning Sasha's real name.
Some were at a loss for words.
Others wondered what else they had been LIED TO about.
Try not to freak out too much, though. There's no grand conspiracy afoot. Sasha is just a nickname for Natasha. According to The Huffington Post, she actually went by her formal name while she was working her summer job on Martha's Vineyard last year.
Just kidding, we're still reeling. EVERYTHING WE'VE EVER KNOWN IS A LIE!!