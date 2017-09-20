Advertising

A Twitter personality who goes by the name "Sassy Gay Republican" learned the hard way why health insurance is important. @SassyGayRepub has amassed a following of over 29,000 sticking it to "libs" and MAGAing it up, which includes being vehemently anti-Obamacare because it has "Obama" in it.

But like Tomi Lahren before him, Sassy Gay Republican learned that health insurance independent from the free market rat race just might be good.

A Sassy Gay Republican DRAMA in Four Acts. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/O3tNiTg56A — Billy, Just Billy (@BillyArmagh) September 20, 2017

Act I: Anti-Insurance

Act II: Anti-Single Payer

Act III: Car Accident

Act IV: Thoughts and Prayers

Wow, it's almost as if insurance companies do not have the best interest of patients at heart, and that vulnerable people in unfortunate situations should not have financial burdens exacerbate their physical one.

Thankfully, according to Twitter, our friend Sassy Gay Republican is in recovery (from the accident, not yet from being a Republican). But if caring about other peoples' well-being isn't incentive enough to want universal healthcare, maybe a bad experience with an insurance company is.

