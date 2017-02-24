Advertising

Fox News host Sean Hannity apologized for retweeting a fake news story about John McCain in which, so went the caption, "globalist war criminal John McCain requested campaign donations from the Russians!"

Sean Hannity shares a tweet calling John McCain a "globalist war criminal" based on... Gateway Pundit. pic.twitter.com/LYbb00llHf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 23, 2017

The exclamation point was there to show you that you should be outraged! But of course the information came from Gateway Pundit, sourcing "Reddit users" and rehashing a discredited 2008 non-story over a computer error. It's not the first time Hannity's been misled by the blog.

I retweeted an inaccurate article. My apologies to @SenJohnMcCain. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 23, 2017

My retweet of John McCain story I did say the words "if true". Gladly it turns out it was not true. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 23, 2017

Getting worked up as his apology rambled into a third tweet, Sean Hannity defended himself. Twitter, according to Hannity, is just a silly social media platform. He has a point, it's not like the president uses Twitter religiously as a crucial part of his communications strategy or anything.

I said "wow IF TRUE" specifically referring to the donation. It turned out to be "not true". THIS IS TWITTER!! https://t.co/tV6KtvHi0I — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 23, 2017

"THIS IS TWITTER!!" said Hannity. It's just for posting photos of your chicken sandwich, or musing about Taylor Swift's chicken sandwich, or spreading misinformation to serve a political agenda. Nothing serious.

John McCain's office hits Sean Hannity for sharing a “fake news story” about McCain.



Hannity's tweet appears to have been deleted. pic.twitter.com/PRA4Gv4EkB — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 23, 2017

Hannity's been bashing the media for years about being sloppy and inaccurate. Would've taken 30 seconds to figure out that GP story was fake — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) February 24, 2017

Sean Hannity did apologize to John McCain. And in fairness to the Fox News pundit, it's not like he ever rails against the spread of "fake news" on his show:

In related news, Gateway Pundit has been granted White House press credentials.

