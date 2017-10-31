Fox News host Sean Hannity accidentally referred to Hillary as 'President Clinton' and Twitter couldn't stop laughing.

On Monday night, Fox News host and conservative cuckoo (redundant), Sean Hannity, accidentally referred to Hillary Clinton as "President Clinton" during a rant against, what else, Democrats. Well, at least one person at Fox News is willing to admit that she won the election.

On his show, he claimed, “What did President Clinton—or President Clinton wannabe, President Obama, and key members of the administration, what did they know about the Uranium One scandal?” "President Clinton" just has a certain ring to it, doesn't it?

HANNITY JUST SAID "PRESIDENT CLINTON" WHILE TALKING ABOUT HILLARY pic.twitter.com/M5LISHUCw2 — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) October 31, 2017

While he was venting his anger about Democrats, Hannity forgot to mention the day's big news of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's indictment for alleged money laundering. He also conveniently left out the news about Trump adviser George Papadopolous pleading guilty to lying about his contact with Russian officials.

Instead, Hannity claimed the indictments are proof that the the justice system is biased in favor of "the Clintons, the left, liberals and all their cronies" (lol "cronies") and uranium and Clinton Foundation and blah blah blah.

Twitter did not miss the fact that while most of the other news outlets were covering the Mueller investigation, Hannity was covering Hillary Clinton (and the rest of Fox News was covering the recent cheeseburger emoji thing).