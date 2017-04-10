Advertising

If you think you have hate in your heart for the con-artist formerly known as President Bannon, get in line behind Sean Penn. Back in 1991, the actor wrote and directed his first film, The Indian Runner, and Steve Bannon, who had just left Goldman Sachs, was the executive producer.

Two-and-a-half decades later, Penn has spoken to Death & Taxes about his former co-worker and current chief strategist to the president. And he seems to hate the former Breitbart exec about as much as is humanly possible without actually combusting.

Said Penn:

Advertising

Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm. But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind. And then there are also the bad things about him…

I never thought I'd want a Sean Penn quote tattooed on my body until today, or even care what Sean Penn has to say about much of anything. But this is poetry, and I am moved.

Advertising

To add insult to injury, Penn's statement comes on the heels of Steve Bannon having a rather rough week. He was fired from President Donald Trump's National Security Council last week, much to the delight of Twitter. And now he is reportedly beefing with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

In a dark time, let's find a little solace in the fact that there is a distinct chance Steve Bannon is crying into an acid-filled jacuzzi at this very moment.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.