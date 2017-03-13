Advertising

On March 11, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was shopping at the Apple store* when he was approached by a woman who had a few questions for him. The woman, named Shree Chauhan according to the NY Post, tweeted a video of the question/no answer session along with the text, "Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press."

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 11, 2017

Her post has since gone viral, getting over 400,000 views on the video app Periscope. Chauhan wrote about the experience on Medium, and said that Spicer made a racist remark to her while she was filming.

Chauhan asked Sean Spicer questions like, “How does it feel to work for a fascist” and “Have you helped with the Russia stuff?” He initially replied “We have a great country, but mostly seems to be trying to ignore Chauhan.

But then she asked, “Have you committed treason too? Just like the president. What can you tell me about Russia?” Sean Spicer allegedly said, “It’s such a great country that allows you to be here.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chauhan said,

He could’ve said, "Such a great country that allows dissent." There’s a lot of ways that could’ve been said. To have someone who speaks for the president of the United States tell me to my face that I shouldn’t be here and I was born here — that is a real thing.

In her post on the self-publishing platform Medium, Chauhan wrote,

I am still stunned by the boldness of having my citizenship threatened on camera. I was not polite. But when does being impolite mean that I should be thrown out of the United States of America? The country I was born in, the country I was raised in, the country I love despite its flaws.

*Not sure what Sean Spicer was buying at the Apple Store, but it's a given that he'll eventually tweet his password to it.

