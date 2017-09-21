Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Mr. I Thought I Was Cute at the Emmys, gave an interview to GMA on Thursday in which he said that he never "knowingly" lied to the American people. Hmm. If only there were some indications we could look for to tell for sure.
Oh hey, guess what, there are! According to this article in Business Insider titled "How to tell if someone's lying by watching their face," people who are lying tend to have small "tells." Like, they'll shake their heads from side to side and their eyes might dart back and forth. So let's take a look at the clip, shall we?
Well, would you look at that! Ol' Spicey's eyes were darting around and he was shaking his head no.
Twitter wasn't going to let this go unnoticed.
Spicer did say a lot of dumb things during his time in the Trump administration, including that Hitler never used chemical weapons and that Trump's inauguration crowd was the largest one in history. (Period.) But he says he wasn't lying. What do you think?