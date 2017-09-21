Advertising

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Mr. I Thought I Was Cute at the Emmys, gave an interview to GMA on Thursday in which he said that he never "knowingly" lied to the American people. Hmm. If only there were some indications we could look for to tell for sure.

Oh hey, guess what, there are! According to this article in Business Insider titled "How to tell if someone's lying by watching their face," people who are lying tend to have small "tells." Like, they'll shake their heads from side to side and their eyes might dart back and forth. So let's take a look at the clip, shall we?

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer says he did not "knowingly" lie in first TV interview since #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @paulafaris pic.twitter.com/r8gyDlmAwF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2017

Well, would you look at that! Ol' Spicey's eyes were darting around and he was shaking his head no.

Twitter wasn't going to let this go unnoticed.

BREAKING: Sean Spicer Lies About Lying https://t.co/6rlF5nRnQ1 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 21, 2017

"Did you lie to the American people?"



Spicer: I don't (his pants set off the fire alarm) think (sprinklers turn on) so. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 21, 2017

Spicer falsely accused me of making up a quote once. When audio proved him wrong, he didn't apologize & blocked me https://t.co/K3qiZQoQ99 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 21, 2017

Ah, the full Spicer. First do something stupid, then follow up with a belligerent response that shows no understanding of the situation. https://t.co/jipDXIPtCF — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 21, 2017

Spicer said Hitler never used chemical weapons on people. So. Yeah.



Report to jail, bro. https://t.co/Z6nm0Y4lq3 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 21, 2017

Some should tell Spicer if you lie about a lie, it doesn't make it true. It's not like multiplying negatives and getting a positive. https://t.co/DXLIDrEdGT — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 21, 2017

When Sean Spicer says he never knowingly lied to the American people he is knowingly lying to the American people. Again. — Touré (@Toure) September 21, 2017

Sean Spicer not 100% sure if he lied to American people, but don't you question his integrity https://t.co/5U6mYQHWi7 via @GMA — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 21, 2017

Spicer did say a lot of dumb things during his time in the Trump administration, including that Hitler never used chemical weapons and that Trump's inauguration crowd was the largest one in history. (Period.) But he says he wasn't lying. What do you think?

