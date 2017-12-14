Sean Spicer roasted like a chestnut for thinking Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' is a book of songs.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer posted an Instagram on Tuesday of a copy of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. But for some reason, he captioned the picture, "FDRs book of Christmas Carols.
The mistake was tweeted by writer Ashley Feinberg, but the Instagram is still up.
This makes no sense. Even if Spicer didn't know that A Christmas Carol is the well-known story of Ebenezer Scrooge, he'd have to notice that it was very clearly not written by Franklin D. Roosevelt. Is he…kidding? Being silly? Somehow, I think not. His sense of humor doesn't seem sharp enough for that kind of absurd joke.
Spicer will definitely claim it was a joke and/or delete it, but this is just another flub by a man known for embarrassing himself. Like, for example, that time he declared vehemently that Trump's inauguration was the most well-attended ever. (It wasn't.)
Twitter was relentless in mocking of Spicer.
But holidays are not kind to Sean Spicer in general. Remember when he was the Easter bunny?