Sean Spicer roasted like a chestnut for thinking Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' is a book of songs.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer posted an Instagram on Tuesday of a copy of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. But for some reason, he captioned the picture, "FDRs book of Christmas Carols.

Sean Spicer thinks that A Christmas Carol is a collection of Christmas carols pic.twitter.com/b8k2NzW2LT — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 14, 2017

The mistake was tweeted by writer Ashley Feinberg, but the Instagram is still up.

FDRs book of Christmas Carols A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:39am PST

This makes no sense. Even if Spicer didn't know that A Christmas Carol is the well-known story of Ebenezer Scrooge, he'd have to notice that it was very clearly not written by Franklin D. Roosevelt. Is he…kidding? Being silly? Somehow, I think not. His sense of humor doesn't seem sharp enough for that kind of absurd joke.

Spicer will definitely claim it was a joke and/or delete it, but this is just another flub by a man known for embarrassing himself. Like, for example, that time he declared vehemently that Trump's inauguration was the most well-attended ever. (It wasn't.)