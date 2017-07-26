Advertising

Q: When you've been cast out by your peers, left a laughingstock, and have nowhere else to turn, where do you go?

A: Dancing with the Stars.

Sean Spicer, the dearly departed former White House Press Secretary, has allegedly been courting multiple officers in the few days since he resigned from his role. He could use this time to write a book, or become a cable news talking head, or try to reverse some of the damage he's done while working for the Trump Administration. Instead, it looks like he may be heading to ABC's powerhouse of mediocre contestants and high ratings, Dancing with the Stars.

According to the NY Post, Spicer has met with executives from ABC. “That has legs,” said an anonymous source who knows the details of the meetings. The good news here is that Spicer only has to last two episodes to beat the last embattled politician to appear on DWTS, Rick Perry.

one by one, the entire cast of dancing with the stars will become ousted white house staff, and i for one cannot wait — Polly Mosendz (@polly) July 26, 2017

this might be the one thing we have bipartisan unity on: sean spicer should without a doubt be on dancing with the stars https://t.co/msjzmrRF7E — eve peyser (@evepeyser) July 26, 2017

Sean Spicer's Dancing with the Stars résumé:



* Have danced with the devil

* Can waltz around questions

* Nimble enough to hide in bushes — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 26, 2017

Sean Spicer appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" is still less embarrassing than working for the Trump administration. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) July 26, 2017

Sean Spicer agrees to do 'Dancing with the Stars' as long as there aren't any cameras in the room when it's happening. — Jamie Tighe (@thejamietighe) July 26, 2017

Who do you want to see more on "Dancing with the Stars" ? — Etchant Man (@Shecky14) July 22, 2017

We'll leave you with this excellent NY Post mock-up of what a Spicey dip could look like, coming soon to a television with the volume up so loud it drowns out your screams near you.

Get your tap shoes ready, Spicey! https://t.co/RHaCzJLeBT — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2017

