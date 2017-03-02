Advertising

Before Sean Spicer was picking fights with Dippin' Dots on Twitter or toting "alternative facts" as the White House Press Secretary, he held one of the weirdest jobs on Capitol Hill—playing the Easter Bunny for the annual White House Easter Egg roll.

This is a picture of the new White House press secretary Sean Spicer dressed as the Easter Bunny. pic.twitter.com/l11CfjwAlY — Anya O'Shea (@anyaoshea) January 23, 2017

According to The Washington Post, Spicer played the Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush Administration. In those days, Spicer was the Republican National Committee communications director and moonlighted as the oversized rodent. Not unlike his current job, Spicer donned oversized clothes and paraded around as a mascot for something that most people don't believe in.

Before he was sweating behind the podium, he was sweating in that costume. Getty Images

In an interview with Politico that recently resurfaced, Sean Spicer admits that the suit "gets very hot" and that signing up for the morning shift is key. Spicer also says that he has been passing out candy as the Easter Bunny for two years, though he probably hoarded all the gum for himself.

How did I not know this? pic.twitter.com/cTMGKfbpWS — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 26, 2017

The only difference between Spicer's former gig and current job is that instead of scaring little children, he now scares adults.

