During Friday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer accidentally addressed the news media while his American flag lapel pin was upside-down. He was quickly alerted to this breach of protocol and fixed the pin, but the damage was done. Jokesters on the internet were ready to go to town on their second-favorite punching bag (after Trump).

Many commenters pointed out that according to the official code, the flag should only be flown upside-down as a distress signal.

US FLAG CODE: T4,Ch1 §8(a)"The flag should never be displayed w/the union down, except as a signal of dire distress" #Spicer #pressbriefing pic.twitter.com/OjSx3DvX4w — Jason Kraley (@JasonKraley) March 10, 2017

Here are the best jokes about #PinGate that we could find.

Sean Spicer: "Hmm... it looks right from this angle." pic.twitter.com/bgacsnYXVZ — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 10, 2017

Finally, Spicey with a truth pic.twitter.com/RfrK1LdFjO — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 10, 2017

No offense to Spicer but I liked the upside down flag thing better when Rage Against the Machine did it in the late 90's. pic.twitter.com/CMDiqJmVtI — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 10, 2017

Sean Spicer's flag badge is actually the right way up. The entire White House press room is upside down, including the camera — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 10, 2017

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

Is Spicey wearing a child's plastic beaded bracelet? pic.twitter.com/Wie9zb4F1B — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) March 10, 2017

Blink three times if you need help, Spicey. https://t.co/Orsyq82bPr — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 10, 2017

I understand this is the guy who's unhappy with how Spicey presents himself. pic.twitter.com/955EXApVse — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) March 10, 2017

i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny — darth:™ (@darth) March 10, 2017

UPSIDE DOWN FLAG PIN! SPICER IS COMPROMISED! INITIATE OPERATION SPICER EVAC!!! pic.twitter.com/7Ujd4sb4eR — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 10, 2017

Can you imagine the GOP's reaction if Obama had come out with an American flag pin upside-down? #PressBriefing #Spicer pic.twitter.com/cmsFTsRa8y — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) March 10, 2017

I have no sympathy for Spicer, but if he is truly wearing his flag pin upside down as a secret sign of distress, that's f-ing amazing. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 10, 2017

[Sean Spicer getting dressed]



[Accidentally puts flag pin on upside down]



[Pocket dials 911]



[Scrawls 'help' on mirror w/lipstick. Oops!] — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) March 10, 2017

OMG Sean Spicer's flag pin is upside down🤣 and they're trying to throw 20 million people off their health care plan lol😂 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 10, 2017

If America were wearing a suit, its flag pin would be upside-down right now.

