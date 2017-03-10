Advertising

During Friday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer accidentally addressed the news media while his American flag lapel pin was upside-down. He was quickly alerted to this breach of protocol and fixed the pin, but the damage was done. Jokesters on the internet were ready to go to town on their second-favorite punching bag (after Trump).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XocsbHwl3oE

Many commenters pointed out that according to the official code, the flag should only be flown upside-down as a distress signal.

Here are the best jokes about #PinGate that we could find.

If America were wearing a suit, its flag pin would be upside-down right now.

